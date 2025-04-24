Residential complex BATUMI ISLAND kvartira na ostrove mecty

💫 Apartment in installments 36 months
💫 Sea, Mountains and Island View in Premium Complex
💫 5% discount with 100% payment
👑An investment in the initial construction phase will bring you a 50% return on resale.
👑Fast return on investment in just 6 years, 16.4%
🏝️BATUMI ISLAND Island
The island is a bulk area in the sea in the Batumi region and includes two artificially created peninsulas and one island.
Batumi Island is a groundbreaking artificial island in Georgia transforming the country’s coastline with its innovative approach to urban life.
This 84-hectare project seamlessly combines smart city technology with sustainable design.
The project is more than a territorial expansion – it is a vision of how future cities can thrive in harmony with their environment.
💎 The island's infrastructure:
Hotels, villas, apartments
- rest areas, parks
-sports grounds
- Concert hall.
- Trade center.
- Yacht club
- Playgrounds for children
- The beach.
- Aquapark
- Gym and spa
- Coworking and offices
- International College, School and Kindergarten and Studios.
- Medical centre
- Helicopter pad
💎Description of the 1st Tower on the Island
Start of construction January 2025. Delivery January 2029.
By this time, the territory of the first peninsula will be commissioned, ennobled, including a common beach, an office and business center.
Total 57 floors.
1 floor 4.5m2 from ground level.
25 apartments on the floor
✨ Apartments are offered:
Studios: 37.10m2 to 44.95m2
1+1: 53.20 m2 to 72.55m2
2+1: 108.4m2 to 109.10m2
8 duplexes with exclusive free access to the pool.
Panoramic direct views of the sea and the city, the island and the mountains.
Ceiling height 3.20m.
✨Payment plan
Booking for 1 week: $2,000
At 100% payment - 5% discount - the cost will be $142,130
Payment in installments - the cost will be $149,606
PV 20%
25% in 2026
25% in 2027
10% in 2028
🔑Description of the completed apartment:
🛠️ Engineering communications:
* Electricity distribution in zones with installation
sockets and switches
*Central water supply and sewerage with
accounting units and installation of internal plumbing
*Central heating and cooling system with
climate control and accounting system
fire safety
High-speed Internet (set up in the apartment)
🖌️ Finishing:
* Walls - flat, plastered and painted
*Ceilings are flat, plastered and painted
* Floors - ceramic in the bathroom, otherwise
laminate
💡Lighting by zones with the installation of neutral plafonds
☑️ Package:
Interior doors
* Electric sockets and switches
Kitchen-living room:
Kitchen set (top and bottom cabinets)
Electro stove
Integrated microwave
hood
Refrigerator
* Kitchen sink with mixers
Dishwasher (for 1+1 and 2+1)
🛁Sanuzel:
*Mixered shell
Mirror.
* Electric towel warmer
* Washing machine
A toilet with a hygienic shower
* Shower area with mixer
* Glass partition for shower area
✨Building infrastructure
- Elite brand supermarket
pharmacy
fitness
-restaurant and café
- roof terrace
-outdoor pool
✨Type of building design
- monolithic concrete.
- pile foundation.
- The building is 216m high.
Parking 3 levels and 2 technical floors.
9 elevators (including 1 technical), 3 stairwells.
- The building is equipped with supply and exhaust ventilation and air conditioning system, as well as a central heating system.
- Construction of new technologies and tunnel method (7 floors per month)
✨Accommodation
All apartments are rented without furniture (with complete renovation and kitchen).
You can buy a separate design package. Italian interior designers.
1+1 and 2+1 have a dishwasher.
🏨Management
30% (of the total delivery of the company to the operator) and 70% to the owner of the apartment.
The cost of maintenance is $ 2 per 1 sq.m.
