Residential complex BATUMI ISLAND kvartira na ostrove mecty

Batumi, Georgia
from
$142,130
from
$2,800/m²
Address
Params
Description
Media
ID: 25772
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 21/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Georgia
  • State
    Autonomous Republic of Adjara
  • City
    Batumi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2029
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    57

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Русский Русский

💫 Apartment in installments 36 months

💫 Sea, Mountains and Island View in Premium Complex

💫 5% discount with 100% payment

👑An investment in the initial construction phase will bring you a 50% return on resale.

👑Fast return on investment in just 6 years, 16.4%

🏝️BATUMI ISLAND Island

The island is a bulk area in the sea in the Batumi region and includes two artificially created peninsulas and one island.

Batumi Island is a groundbreaking artificial island in Georgia transforming the country’s coastline with its innovative approach to urban life.

This 84-hectare project seamlessly combines smart city technology with sustainable design.

The project is more than a territorial expansion – it is a vision of how future cities can thrive in harmony with their environment.

💎 The island's infrastructure:

Hotels, villas, apartments

- rest areas, parks

-sports grounds

- Concert hall.

- Trade center.

- Yacht club

- Playgrounds for children

- The beach.

- Aquapark

- Gym and spa

- Coworking and offices

- International College, School and Kindergarten and Studios.

- Medical centre

- Helicopter pad

💎Description of the 1st Tower on the Island

Start of construction January 2025. Delivery January 2029.

By this time, the territory of the first peninsula will be commissioned, ennobled, including a common beach, an office and business center.

Total 57 floors.

1 floor 4.5m2 from ground level.

25 apartments on the floor

✨ Apartments are offered:

Studios: 37.10m2 to 44.95m2

1+1: 53.20 m2 to 72.55m2

2+1: 108.4m2 to 109.10m2

8 duplexes with exclusive free access to the pool.

Panoramic direct views of the sea and the city, the island and the mountains.

Ceiling height 3.20m.

✨Payment plan

Booking for 1 week: $2,000

At 100% payment - 5% discount - the cost will be $142,130

Payment in installments - the cost will be $149,606

PV 20%

25% in 2026

25% in 2027

10% in 2028

🔑Description of the completed apartment:

🛠️ Engineering communications:

* Electricity distribution in zones with installation

sockets and switches

*Central water supply and sewerage with

accounting units and installation of internal plumbing

*Central heating and cooling system with

climate control and accounting system

fire safety

High-speed Internet (set up in the apartment)

🖌️ Finishing:

* Walls - flat, plastered and painted

*Ceilings are flat, plastered and painted

* Floors - ceramic in the bathroom, otherwise

laminate

💡Lighting by zones with the installation of neutral plafonds

☑️ Package:

Interior doors

* Electric sockets and switches

Kitchen-living room:

Kitchen set (top and bottom cabinets)

Electro stove

Integrated microwave

hood

Refrigerator

* Kitchen sink with mixers

Dishwasher (for 1+1 and 2+1)

🛁Sanuzel:

*Mixered shell

Mirror.

* Electric towel warmer

* Washing machine

A toilet with a hygienic shower

* Shower area with mixer

* Glass partition for shower area

✨Building infrastructure

- Elite brand supermarket

pharmacy

fitness

-restaurant and café

- roof terrace

-outdoor pool

✨Type of building design

- monolithic concrete.

- pile foundation.

- The building is 216m high.

Parking 3 levels and 2 technical floors.

9 elevators (including 1 technical), 3 stairwells.

- The building is equipped with supply and exhaust ventilation and air conditioning system, as well as a central heating system.

- Construction of new technologies and tunnel method (7 floors per month)

✨Accommodation

All apartments are rented without furniture (with complete renovation and kitchen).

You can buy a separate design package. Italian interior designers.

1+1 and 2+1 have a dishwasher.

🏨Management

30% (of the total delivery of the company to the operator) and 70% to the owner of the apartment.

The cost of maintenance is $ 2 per 1 sq.m.

_________________________

🔥Meeting Online Georgia March 24 at 18:00 Moscow time

Would you like to participate? Write me a message and I will send a link to the webinar.

Register in advance and a reminder of the meeting will come in an hour.

🔔Call to discuss details and stages of the transaction

🎁 Gift consultation

✅Legal assistance

✅ Organize an online meeting with an expert from this country

✅I will support the transaction at all stages

_________________________

✅Real estate in 20 countries of the world.

✅Investment tours to select an offline object.

✅Assistance with paperwork - residence permit, bank account, translation of documents, notary.

✅Russian-speaking representatives in each country.

Location on the map

Batumi, Georgia

You are viewing
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
