  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Batumi
  4. Residential complex

Residential complex

Batumi, Georgia
from
$103,550
from
$2,800/m²
BTC
1.2317066
ETH
64.5590108
USDT
102 378.2805788
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
27
Leave a request
Show contacts
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 25771
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 21/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Georgia
  • State
    Autonomous Republic of Adjara
  • City
    Batumi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2029
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    57

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Русский Русский

💫 Apartment in installments 36 months

💫 Sea, Mountains and Island View in Premium Complex

💫 5% discount with 100% payment

👑An investment in the initial construction phase will bring you a 50% return on resale.

👑Fast return on investment in just 6 years, 16.4%

🏝️BATUMI ISLAND Island

The bulk area in the sea in the Batumi region includes two artificially created peninsulas and one island.

Batumi Island is a groundbreaking artificial island in Georgia, transforming the country’s coastline with its innovative approach to urban life.

This 84-hectare project seamlessly combines smart city technology with sustainable design, creating a new standard for coastal development.

The project is more than a territorial expansion – it is a vision of how future cities can thrive in harmony with their environment.

🌎 The island's infrastructure:

Hotels, villas, apartments

Public recreation areas, parks

-sports grounds

- Concert hall.

- Trade center.

- Yacht club

- Playgrounds for children

- The beach.

- Aquapark

- Gym and spa

- Coworking and offices

- International College, School and Kindergarten and Studios.

- Medical centre

- Helicopter pad

🏢Description of the 1st Tower on the Island

Start of construction January 2025. Delivery January 2029.

By this time, the territory of the first peninsula will be commissioned, ennobled, including a common beach, an office and business center.

Total 57 floors.

1 floor 4.5m2 from ground level.

25 apartments on the floor

✨ Apartments are offered:

Studios: 37.10m2, 37.20m2, 37.55m2, 38.55m2, 39.25m2, 44.95m2.

1+1: 53.20 m2, 56.90m2, 63.05m2, 64.60m2,66.10m2, 66.80m2, 72.55m2

2+1: 108.4m2, 109.10m2

8 duplexes with exclusive free access to the pool.

Panoramic direct views of the sea and the city, the island and the mountains.

Ceiling height 3.20m.

Prices from 2800$m2

✨Payment plan

Booking for 1 week: $2,000

At 100% payment - 5% discount - the cost will be $ 103,549

Payment in installments - the cost will be $ 108,999

PV 20%

20% in 2025

25% in 2026

25% in 2027

10% in 2028

✨Building infrastructure

- Elite brand supermarket

pharmacy

fitness

-restaurant and café

- roof terrace

-outdoor pool

✨Type of design

- monolithic concrete.

- pile foundation.

- The building is 216m high.

Parking 3 levels and 2 technical floors.

9 elevators (including 1 technical), 3 stairwells.

- The building is equipped with supply and exhaust ventilation and air conditioning system, as well as a central heating system.

- Construction of new technologies and tunnel method (7 floors per month)

✨Completement

All apartments are rented without furniture (with complete renovation and kitchen).

You can buy a separate design package. Italian interior designers.

1+1 and 2+1 have a dishwasher.

🏨Management

30% (of the total delivery of the company to the operator) and 70% to the owner of the apartment.

The cost of maintenance is $ 2 per 1 sq.m.

👑An investment in the initial construction phase will bring you a 50% return on resale.

👑Fast return on investment in just 6 years, 16.4%

🔥Meeting Online Georgia March 24 at 18:00 Moscow time

Would you like to participate? Write me a message and I will send a link to the webinar.

Register in advance and a reminder of the meeting will come in an hour.

🔔Call to discuss details and stages of the transaction

🎁 Gift consultation

✅Legal assistance

✅ Organize an online meeting with an expert from this country

✅I will support the transaction at all stages

_______________________________

✅Real estate in 20 countries of the world.

✅Investment tours to select an offline object.

✅Assistance with paperwork - residence permit, bank account, translation of documents, notary.

Location on the map

Batumi, Georgia

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building Oval
Batumi, Georgia
from
$70,000
Apart-hotel Orbi City
Batumi, Georgia
from
$2,300
Residential complex
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$90,440
Apart-hotel Orbi Continental
Batumi, Georgia
from
$83,000
Apart-hotel Central Park Towers
Tbilisi, Georgia
Price on request
You are viewing
Residential complex
Batumi, Georgia
from
$103,550
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Show contacts
Other complexes
Apartment building Surmanidze project
Apartment building Surmanidze project
Batumi, Georgia
from
$35,000
Number of floors 26
Your Space is a stylish, high-rise new building with a large landscaped courtyard and modern apartments with an efficient layout, from which panoramic views of the sea and the resort Batumi open up. The new building is located in the Airport area, at 24 Grigola Lortkipanidze street, a five-m…
Agency
sisnogroup
Leave a request
Residential complex Lisi Residence
Residential complex Lisi Residence
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$49,812
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 4
Area 35–54 m²
7 real estate objects 7
Lisi Residence is an eco-friendly, secure complex of private houses and low-rise apartment blocks built on up to 23 000 m2 of land that meets all the modern lifestyle low-density development requirements and is located near the shores of Lisi Lake. The complex has a swimming pool, 24/7 secur…
Agency
Geo Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Blox Didi Dighomi
Apartment building Blox Didi Dighomi
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$46,000
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 12
Agency
sisnogroup
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Georgia
Housing Market Trends in Georgia: Comparison of Prices in Tbilisi and Batumi
24.04.2025
Housing Market Trends in Georgia: Comparison of Prices in Tbilisi and Batumi
Georgia Real Estate Market in 2025: Growth Analysis, Investments, and Profitability — Expert
26.03.2025
Georgia Real Estate Market in 2025: Growth Analysis, Investments, and Profitability — Expert
How is Life in Georgia? Interview About Work, Adaptation, and Rent Prices
25.09.2024
How is Life in Georgia? Interview About Work, Adaptation, and Rent Prices
Renovated, ready to move in. A set of cheap apartments in Greece up to €60,000 
15.05.2023
Renovated, ready to move in. A set of cheap apartments in Greece up to €60,000 
Having sold my business and apartment, I took a risk and moved to Batumi. A Russian woman's experience moving to Georgia
19.01.2023
Having sold my business and apartment, I took a risk and moved to Batumi. A Russian woman's experience moving to Georgia
Affordable Prices and Sea View. 5 Modern Residential Complexes in Batumi
18.03.2025
Affordable Prices and Sea View. 5 Modern Residential Complexes in Batumi
Same as in Dubai, but in Georgia? An Ambitious Project Alliance Centropolis is being Built in Batumi
03.12.2024
Same as in Dubai, but in Georgia? An Ambitious Project Alliance Centropolis is being Built in Batumi
Real estate in Batumi on the first line is rapidly getting cheaper
28.07.2022
Real estate in Batumi on the first line is rapidly getting cheaper
Show all publications