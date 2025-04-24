Residential complex

💫 Apartment in installments 36 months
🏝️BATUMI ISLAND Island
The bulk area in the sea in the Batumi region includes two artificially created peninsulas and one island.
Batumi Island is a groundbreaking artificial island in Georgia, transforming the country’s coastline with its innovative approach to urban life.
This 84-hectare project seamlessly combines smart city technology with sustainable design, creating a new standard for coastal development.
The project is more than a territorial expansion – it is a vision of how future cities can thrive in harmony with their environment.
🌎 The island's infrastructure:
Hotels, villas, apartments
Public recreation areas, parks
-sports grounds
- Concert hall.
- Trade center.
- Yacht club
- Playgrounds for children
- The beach.
- Aquapark
- Gym and spa
- Coworking and offices
- International College, School and Kindergarten and Studios.
- Medical centre
- Helicopter pad
🏢Description of the 1st Tower on the Island
Start of construction January 2025. Delivery January 2029.
By this time, the territory of the first peninsula will be commissioned, ennobled, including a common beach, an office and business center.
Total 57 floors.
1 floor 4.5m2 from ground level.
25 apartments on the floor
✨ Apartments are offered:
Studios: 37.10m2, 37.20m2, 37.55m2, 38.55m2, 39.25m2, 44.95m2.
1+1: 53.20 m2, 56.90m2, 63.05m2, 64.60m2,66.10m2, 66.80m2, 72.55m2
2+1: 108.4m2, 109.10m2
8 duplexes with exclusive free access to the pool.
Panoramic direct views of the sea and the city, the island and the mountains.
Ceiling height 3.20m.
Prices from 2800$m2
✨Payment plan
Booking for 1 week: $2,000
At 100% payment - 5% discount - the cost will be $ 103,549
Payment in installments - the cost will be $ 108,999
PV 20%
20% in 2025
25% in 2026
25% in 2027
10% in 2028
✨Building infrastructure
- Elite brand supermarket
pharmacy
fitness
-restaurant and café
- roof terrace
-outdoor pool
✨Type of design
- monolithic concrete.
- pile foundation.
- The building is 216m high.
Parking 3 levels and 2 technical floors.
9 elevators (including 1 technical), 3 stairwells.
- The building is equipped with supply and exhaust ventilation and air conditioning system, as well as a central heating system.
- Construction of new technologies and tunnel method (7 floors per month)
✨Completement
All apartments are rented without furniture (with complete renovation and kitchen).
You can buy a separate design package. Italian interior designers.
1+1 and 2+1 have a dishwasher.
🏨Management
30% (of the total delivery of the company to the operator) and 70% to the owner of the apartment.
The cost of maintenance is $ 2 per 1 sq.m.
