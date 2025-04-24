Residential complex

💫 Apartment in installments 36 months

💫 Sea, Mountains and Island View in Premium Complex

💫 5% discount with 100% payment

👑An investment in the initial construction phase will bring you a 50% return on resale.

👑Fast return on investment in just 6 years, 16.4%

🏝️BATUMI ISLAND Island

The bulk area in the sea in the Batumi region includes two artificially created peninsulas and one island.

Batumi Island is a groundbreaking artificial island in Georgia, transforming the country’s coastline with its innovative approach to urban life.

This 84-hectare project seamlessly combines smart city technology with sustainable design, creating a new standard for coastal development.

The project is more than a territorial expansion – it is a vision of how future cities can thrive in harmony with their environment.

🌎 The island's infrastructure:

Hotels, villas, apartments

Public recreation areas, parks

-sports grounds

- Concert hall.

- Trade center.

- Yacht club

- Playgrounds for children

- The beach.

- Aquapark

- Gym and spa

- Coworking and offices

- International College, School and Kindergarten and Studios.

- Medical centre

- Helicopter pad

🏢Description of the 1st Tower on the Island

Start of construction January 2025. Delivery January 2029.

By this time, the territory of the first peninsula will be commissioned, ennobled, including a common beach, an office and business center.

Total 57 floors.

1 floor 4.5m2 from ground level.

25 apartments on the floor

✨ Apartments are offered:

Studios: 37.10m2, 37.20m2, 37.55m2, 38.55m2, 39.25m2, 44.95m2.

1+1: 53.20 m2, 56.90m2, 63.05m2, 64.60m2,66.10m2, 66.80m2, 72.55m2

2+1: 108.4m2, 109.10m2

8 duplexes with exclusive free access to the pool.

Panoramic direct views of the sea and the city, the island and the mountains.

Ceiling height 3.20m.

Prices from 2800$m2

✨Payment plan

Booking for 1 week: $2,000

At 100% payment - 5% discount - the cost will be $ 103,549

Payment in installments - the cost will be $ 108,999

PV 20%

20% in 2025

25% in 2026

25% in 2027

10% in 2028

✨Building infrastructure

- Elite brand supermarket

pharmacy

fitness

-restaurant and café

- roof terrace

-outdoor pool

✨Type of design

- monolithic concrete.

- pile foundation.

- The building is 216m high.

Parking 3 levels and 2 technical floors.

9 elevators (including 1 technical), 3 stairwells.

- The building is equipped with supply and exhaust ventilation and air conditioning system, as well as a central heating system.

- Construction of new technologies and tunnel method (7 floors per month)

✨Completement

All apartments are rented without furniture (with complete renovation and kitchen).

You can buy a separate design package. Italian interior designers.

1+1 and 2+1 have a dishwasher.

🏨Management

30% (of the total delivery of the company to the operator) and 70% to the owner of the apartment.

The cost of maintenance is $ 2 per 1 sq.m.

