Residential quarter BATUMI ISLAND

BATUMI ISLAND Island

The bulk area in the sea in the Batumi region includes two artificially created peninsulas and one island.

Completion of construction and infrastructure of the entire island by about 2040. - 15 years.

Island Batumi combines cutting-edge technology with eco-friendly practices to create a thriving seaside space. The island combines a lifestyle with environmentally friendly transport and modern achievements, with stunning landscapes.

Batumi Island is a groundbreaking artificial island in Georgia, transforming the country’s coastline with its innovative approach to urban life. This 84-hectare project seamlessly combines smart city technology with sustainable design, creating a new standard for coastal development. The project is more than a territorial expansion – it is a vision of how future cities can thrive in harmony with their environment.

The island's infrastructure:

Hotels, villas, apartments

Public recreation areas, parks

-sports grounds

- Concert hall.

- Trade center.

yacht club

- playgrounds

beach

waterpark

- gym and spa

- coworking and offices

International College, School and Kindergarten and

studio.

-medical centre

-office centres

helipad

-parking

Description of the 1st Tower on the Island:

Start of construction February 2025

Delivery February 2029.

By this time, the territory of the first peninsula will be commissioned, ennobled, including a common beach, an office and business center.

Total 58 floors.

8 duplexes

1 floor 4.5m2 from ground level.

Technical floors: 28 and 55

25 apartments on the floor

1325 apartments in total

Areas from 37.10m2 -109.10m2

Studios (small.medium.large), 1 bedroom, 2 bedroom, 8 duplexes with exclusive free access to the pool.

Studios: 37.10m2, 37.20m2, 37.55m2, 38.55m2, 39.25m2, 44.95m2.

1+1: 53.20 m2, 56.90m2, 63.05m2, 64.60m2,66.10m2, 66.80m2, 72.55m2

2+1: 108.4m2, 109.10m2

Panoramic direct views of the sea and the city, the island and the mountains.

Ceiling height 3.20m.

9 elevators

Building infrastructure:

supermarket

pharmacy

- Fitness and spa center

-restaurant and café

- roof terrace

-outdoor pool

-3 level parking

• The type of construction is monolithic concrete. Pile foundation.

• The building is 216m high.

Parking 3 levels and 2 technical floors.

9 elevators (including 1 technical), 3 stairwells.

• The building is equipped with supply and exhaust ventilation and a system. air conditioning, also a central heating system.

• Total living area - 71,593.55 sq.m.

Construction of new technologies and tunnel method (7 floors per month)

- triple-glazed

Prices from $2,800m2

Payment plan:

Booking for 1 week: $2,000

PV 20% + 20% in 2025

25% in 2026

25% in 2027

10% in 2028.

It is possible to pay with cryptocurrency.

All apartments are rented with finishing but without upholstered furniture (with full renovation and kitchen with appliances). But without upholstered furniture and accessories.

You can buy a separate design package - 3 turnkey options. Italian interior designers.

1+1 and 2+1 have a dishwasher.

Description of the completed apartment:

Engineering communications:

* Electricity distribution in zones with installation of sockets and switches

*Central water supply and sewerage with metering units and installation of internal plumbing

*Central heating and cooling system with climate control and accounting unit *Fire safety systems

High-speed Internet (set up in the apartment)

Finishing:

* Walls - flat, plastered and painted

*Ceilings are flat, plastered and painted

*Floors - porcelain in the bathroom, in the rest of the laminate space

*Lighting by zones with the installation of neutral plafonds

Package:

Interior doors

* Electric sockets and switches

Kitchen-living room:

Kitchen set (top and bottom cabinets)

Electro stove

Integrated microwave

hood

Refrigerator

Kitchen sink with mixers

Dishwasher (for 1+1 and 2+1)

Sanuzel:

*Mixered shell

Mirror.

* Electric towel warmer

* Washing machine

A toilet with a hygienic shower

* Shower area with mixer

* Glass partition for shower area

Additional options (for an additional fee):

Smart home (curtains, smart light)

Warm floor in the bathroom

*Design package with full turnkey configuration (furniture and accessories will be offered according to *Design concept of the Italian company D73 in 3 versions)

Central heating by type of split system.

You can install a warm floor for an additional payment.

Parking level 3 for 240 cars

Management

30% (of the total delivery of the company to the operator) and 70% to the owner of the apartment.

The cost of maintenance is $ 2 per 1 sq.m.

This price includes a variety of services:

● Basin maintenance

● Reception.

● Cleaning of public places;

● Cleaning the facade;

● Lighting of public places;

● Ensuring security and order in the complex

Security and video surveillance 24/7

● Maintenance and cleaning of elevators and reimbursement of maintenance costs;

Communal payments at city tariffs.

Large villas will have a parking space for a yacht and a gift of a medium-sized yacht.

Discounts when buying from 5 apartments - 3.5%

With full payment, a 5% discount.

Investment in residential real estate at the start of construction is much more profitable than in completed projects.

An investment in the initial construction phase will bring you a 50% return on resale.

Quick return on investment in just 6 years, 16.4% per annum (ROI 16%).

A quarterly price increase of 3% is planned.

Total capitalization for 4 years will be 48%. Plus market price increases.

Accommodation is possible. Or rent out.

Transfers are not possible before commissioning.

The project is funded by the Bank of Georgia.