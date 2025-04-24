Residential complex Apartamenty v Mahindzauri priroda i komfort u mora

✨Apartments with terrace, furniture and equipment - turnkey, surrounded by nature and clean air
🏊♂️Residential complex with a swimming pool, concierge service and greenery - for life and rest
📈Postponement until December 2028 - invest without fees and fees
🏡 Residential complex in Mahinjauri
Comfort, nature and healing in one place
📍 In the picturesque resort area of Mahinjauri, just 20 minutes from the sea
🌿 Clean mountain air, subtropical microclimate and thermal springs
🏞 Location at an altitude of 15-100 m above sea level
📅 Delivery: December 2028
🏢 Complex:
• 7 floors
• 104 apartments
• Areas: from 37.4 m2 to 115.7 m2
• All apartments with terraces
🏊♀️ In the complex:
✔️ Greenland.
✔️ Outdoor pool
✔️ Lobby and concierge service
✔️ Parking
🛋 Turnkey apartments:
• Furniture and machinery.
• Elegant, modern design
• Ready-made solution for living or renting
💰 Convenient payment plan:
🔹 Reservations
🔹 Down payment - 30%
🔹 Instalments until December 2028
📋Current proposals available:
• Area: from 37.4 m2 to 115 m2
• Cost: $71,060 to $231,400
• All apartments with terrace
• Turnkey finishing, furniture and appliances included
• Installment without overpayment until the end of construction
🔥 Special proposal
Studio 37.4 m2 with a balcony – ideal for investment or vacation by the sea!
🏢 4th floor
🌿 Balcony overlooking the green area
💰 Cost: $71,060
📦 Turnkey finishing, furniture and appliances included
📅 Instalments until December 2028
Mahinjauri is a resort with a history: subthermal mineral water has been used since the early twentieth century for healing and recovery. It combines sea air, mountain landscape and health.
