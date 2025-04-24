  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Apartamenty v Mahindzauri priroda i komfort u mora

Batumi, Georgia
from
$71,060
16
Address
Params
Description
Media
ID: 26389
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 12/06/2025

Location

  • Country
    Georgia
  • State
    Autonomous Republic of Adjara
  • City
    Batumi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    7

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Русский Русский

✨Apartments with terrace, furniture and equipment - turnkey, surrounded by nature and clean air
🏊‍♂️Residential complex with a swimming pool, concierge service and greenery - for life and rest
📈Postponement until December 2028 - invest without fees and fees

🏡 Residential complex in Mahinjauri

Comfort, nature and healing in one place

📍 In the picturesque resort area of Mahinjauri, just 20 minutes from the sea
🌿 Clean mountain air, subtropical microclimate and thermal springs
🏞 Location at an altitude of 15-100 m above sea level

📅 Delivery: December 2028

🏢 Complex:
• 7 floors
• 104 apartments
• Areas: from 37.4 m2 to 115.7 m2
• All apartments with terraces

🏊‍♀️ In the complex:

✔️ Greenland.
✔️ Outdoor pool
✔️ Lobby and concierge service
✔️ Parking

🛋 Turnkey apartments:

• Furniture and machinery.
• Elegant, modern design
• Ready-made solution for living or renting

💰 Convenient payment plan:

🔹 Reservations
🔹 Down payment - 30%
🔹 Instalments until December 2028

📋Current proposals available:

• Area: from 37.4 m2 to 115 m2
• Cost: $71,060 to $231,400
• All apartments with terrace
• Turnkey finishing, furniture and appliances included
• Installment without overpayment until the end of construction

🔥 Special proposal

Studio 37.4 m2 with a balcony – ideal for investment or vacation by the sea!

🏢 4th floor
🌿 Balcony overlooking the green area
💰 Cost: $71,060
📦 Turnkey finishing, furniture and appliances included
📅 Instalments until December 2028

Mahinjauri is a resort with a history: subthermal mineral water has been used since the early twentieth century for healing and recovery. It combines sea air, mountain landscape and health.

📞 Write to get plans, current prices and offers directly from the developer – no commission!

🤝 Additional Benefits of Cooperation

🔸 Individual selection of the object at your request
🔸 Free consultation and market analysis
🔸 Full legal support
🔸 Assistance in registration: residence permit, bank account, transfers, notary
🔸 Opportunity to participate in investment tours
🔸 Post-sales service: assistance in arrangement, utilities, management and rental

Location on the map

Batumi, Georgia

