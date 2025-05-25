Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Trachoni Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Trachoni Municipality, Cyprus

Villa Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Trachoni Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Trachoni Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 153 m²
The Villa's design combines Mediterranean style and traditional Cypriot architecture with c…
$554,310
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Trachoni Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Trachoni Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 153 m²
The Villa's design combines Mediterranean style and traditional Cypriot architecture with c…
$565,622
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Trachoni Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Trachoni Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 153 m²
The Villa's design combines Mediterranean style and traditional Cypriot architecture with c…
$559,966
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Trachoni Municipality, Cyprus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go