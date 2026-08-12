Pool Apartments for sale in Paphos District, Cyprus

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Apartments with pool for sale in Paphos District, Cyprus

;
Paphos Municipality
2320
Peyia
359
Polis
12
Yeroskipou
687
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123 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 121 m²
Floor 3/3
Situated in the vibrant coastal area of Kato Paphos, just 600 meters from the sea, this mode…
$1,14M
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Agency
John Taylor Cyprus
Languages
English, Русский, Dutch
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1 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 1/4
Spacious 2-room apartment with an area of 75.82 sq.m. on the 1st floor of the premium comple…
$415,129
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2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
For sale: Modern two-bedroom apartment in Downtown Residences, in the heart of Kato Paphos. …
$498,734
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TekceTekce
1 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Panorama Apartments — Contemporary Mediterranean Living in Geroskipou, Paphos Panorama Ap…
$334,445
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2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
ALSOS — Modern Two-Bedroom Apartment in Anavargos, Paphos This two-bedroom apartment is l…
$328,578
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1 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Luma Genesis — Modern One-Bedroom Apartment in Paphos Modern one-bedroom apartment in Luma …
$193,626
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2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
For sale: Modern two-bedroom apartment in Noble, Paphos. This exclusive building consists of…
$475,265
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3 bedroom apartment in Thrinia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Thrinia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
For sale: Spacious three-bedroom penthouse in Emblem, central Paphos. This elegant penthouse…
$792,108
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2 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
La Bella — Modern Two-Bedroom Apartment in Geroskipou, Paphos La Bella offers spacious an…
$357,915
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1 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 1/1
B103 – 1 Bedroom | 1 Bathroom | 52 m² Internal + 15 m² Covered Veranda | Total Covered Area:…
$338,691
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1 bedroom apartment in Kissonerga, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
For sale: 1-bedroom apartment in Vista Gardens, Cyprus. A modern project by a reliable de…
$236,507
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2 bedroom apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
CIRVIS — Modern Two-Bedroom Apartments in Paphos The two-bedroom apartments at CIRVIS off…
$422,457
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1 bedroom apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
CIRVIS — Modern One-Bedroom Apartments in Paphos The one-bedroom apartments at CIRVIS are…
$258,168
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2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 91 m²
Luma Genesis — Modern Two-Bedroom Apartment in Paphos Spacious two-bedroom apartment in Lum…
$322,710
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3 bedroom apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
For sale: Spacious 3-bedroom apartment in a green residential complex — Oasis Garden, Chlora…
$481,131
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2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
For sale: Contemporary 2-bedroom apartment in central Paphos — Infinity. This elegant home o…
$464,703
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1 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
For sale: Modern 1-bedroom apartment in the MITO Paramount complex, Paphos. This stylish hom…
$403,447
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1 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
For sale: Stylish one-bedroom apartment in Noble, Paphos. This boutique development comprise…
$328,578
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2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 2
The project is a contemporary residential development situated in the vibrant Universal area…
$518,998
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Agency
John Taylor Cyprus
Languages
English, Русский, Dutch
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2 bedroom apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
For sale: Modern 2-bedroom apartment in a green residential complex — Oasis Garden, Chloraka…
$413,069
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2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Floor 1/4
BRAND NEW LUXURY DEVELOPMENT – KINGS SEA VIEW TOWER Kings Sea View Tower is an exclusive …
$728,645
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Developer
Stasis Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Panorama Apartments — Contemporary Mediterranean Living in Geroskipou, Paphos Panorama Ap…
$545,674
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2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Nadia Park — Contemporary Two-Bedroom Apartments in Universal, Paphos Nadia Park offers an …
$428,325
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2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
For sale: 2-bedroom apartment in Lazzero Park, Kato Paphos. A modern property with a spac…
$419,801
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2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
For sale: a 2-bedroom apartment in Eden Bay, Limassol. A modern project offering refined …
$727,565
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1 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
For sale: 1-bedroom apartment in Celestia, Kato Paphos. A modern project by a reliable de…
$254,997
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1 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
ChatGPT сказал: For sale: This spacious one-bedroom apartment at Eden Bay offers elegant …
$422,457
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2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
For sale: Refined two-bedroom apartment in Noble, Paphos. This exclusive building comprises …
$440,060
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Studio apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Studio apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Cypress Park Retirement Village — Comfortable Studio Apartment for Senior Living The stud…
$222,964
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3 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 199 m²
Spacious three-bedroom apartment in Eden Bay — a modern gated complex in Limassol. The home …
$891,854
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Property types in Paphos District

penthouses
multi-level apartments
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Paphos District, Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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