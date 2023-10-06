Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Paphos District
  5. Apartments

Pool Apartments for sale in Paphos District, Cyprus

Pafos
284
Empa
35
koinoteta empas
35
Yeroskipou
27
koinoteta chloraka
22
Chloraka
21
Peyia
19
Tsada
10
Show more
Apartment To archive
Clear all
8 properties total found
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 245 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 245 sq.m. In Paphos under construction. The apartment is located on th…
€770,000
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 93 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 93 sq.m. In Paphos. The apartment is located on the third floor and co…
€375,000
Room 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool in Mesogi, Cyprus
Room 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool
Mesogi, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 180 m²
For sale under construction an independent three bedroom house in Parekklisia - Limassol pro…
€370,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with furnishings in Pafos, Cyprus
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with furnishings
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 85 sq.meters in Paphos. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. co…
€210,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with furnishings in Pafos, Cyprus
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with furnishings
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters in Paphos. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. co…
€225,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with furnishings in Pafos, Cyprus
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with furnishings
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 85 sq.meters in Paphos. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. co…
€189,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with furnishings in Pafos, Cyprus
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with furnishings
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 93 sq.meters in Paphos. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. co…
€375,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 245 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction apartment of 245 sq.meters in Paphos. The apartment is situated …
€770,000

Property types in Paphos District

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Paphos District, Cyprus

with sea view
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir