Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Armou
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Armou, Cyprus

Apartment Delete
Clear all
23 properties total found
Apartment in Armou, Cyprus
Apartment
Armou, Cyprus
This land is located in Armou, Paphos.It has an area of 7,024sqm and benefits of c. 31m fron…
$142,829
Leave a request
Apartment in Armou, Cyprus
Apartment
Armou, Cyprus
Residential field in Armou Community in Paphos District. The immediate area of the property …
$99,864
Leave a request
Apartment in Armou, Cyprus
Apartment
Armou, Cyprus
Privileged plot in the center of Armou village.Excellent view to the city of Paphos and the sea
$290,302
Leave a request
Monte OnlineMonte Online
Apartment in Armou, Cyprus
Apartment
Armou, Cyprus
This asset comprises of two adjoining fields in Armou, Paphos. The asset is located c. 2k…
$298,431
Leave a request
Apartment in Armou, Cyprus
Apartment
Armou, Cyprus
Residential Plot is available for sale in Armou, Paphos. The property has an area of 595sqm …
$162,569
Leave a request
Apartment in Armou, Cyprus
Apartment
Armou, Cyprus
Plot of land for sale.This plot has the opportunity to build 1902 m² + 2959 m² with coverage…
$1,74M
Leave a request
Estate Service 24Estate Service 24
Apartment in Armou, Cyprus
Apartment
Armou, Cyprus
Land of 9700m sq in Armou falling 2 zones G3 92% and Z3 8%.Building density=10% Coverage=10%…
$116,121
Leave a request
5 bedroom apartment in Armou, Cyprus
5 bedroom apartment
Armou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
For sale is a stunning detached house situated in the peaceful village of Armou. This spacio…
$870,907
Leave a request
Apartment in Armou, Cyprus
Apartment
Armou, Cyprus
Residential Plot is available for sale in Armou, Paphos. The property has an area of 528sqm …
$150,957
Leave a request
Property InvestProperty Invest
3 bedroom apartment in Armou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Armou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 223 m²
A chic well-groomed garden invites you to relax in nature. There is a barbecue area for outd…
$1,73M
Leave a request
Apartment in Armou, Cyprus
Apartment
Armou, Cyprus
Discover a beautiful 529 sqm residential plot located in the peaceful community of Armou, ju…
$160,247
Leave a request
Apartment in Armou, Cyprus
Apartment
Armou, Cyprus
This land is located in Armou, Paphos, c 1km northeast of Armou village and 1,6km southwest …
$114,379
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Armou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Armou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 223 m²
A chic well-groomed garden invites you to relax in nature. There is a barbecue area for outd…
$1,74M
Leave a request
Apartment in Armou, Cyprus
Apartment
Armou, Cyprus
SPECIAL OFFER!! FROM MARKET VALUE 482.400 ONLY 350.000 ASKING PRICE.Residential land in a ba…
$406,423
Leave a request
Apartment in Armou, Cyprus
Apartment
Armou, Cyprus
Plot of land for sale.This plot has the opportunity to build 4,515 m² with coverage of 50% a…
$348,363
Leave a request
Apartment in Armou, Cyprus
Apartment
Armou, Cyprus
Privileged plot in the center of Armou village.Excellent views to the city of Paphos and the sea
$191,600
Leave a request
Apartment in Armou, Cyprus
Apartment
Armou, Cyprus
A very big piece of land very close to Armou village with the prospect of entering the resid…
$232,242
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Konia, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Konia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 326 m²
$1,73M
Leave a request
Apartment in Armou, Cyprus
Apartment
Armou, Cyprus
Residential Plot is available for sale in Armou, Paphos. The property has an area of 628sqm …
$174,181
Leave a request
Apartment in Armou, Cyprus
Apartment
Armou, Cyprus
Residential Plot is available for sale in Armou, Paphos. The property has an area of 613sqm …
$162,569
Leave a request
Apartment in Armou, Cyprus
Apartment
Armou, Cyprus
Discover a beautiful 526 sqm residential plot located in the peaceful community of Armou, ju…
$159,721
Leave a request
Apartment in Armou, Cyprus
Apartment
Armou, Cyprus
Discover a beautiful 544 sqm residential plot located in the peaceful community of Armou, ju…
$167,823
Leave a request
Apartment in Armou, Cyprus
Apartment
Armou, Cyprus
Residential land 2342 square meters in Armou village Paphos.Offers an excellent view of the …
$406,423
Leave a request

Properties features in Armou, Cyprus

with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go