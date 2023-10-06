Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Paphos District, Cyprus

Pafos
284
Empa
35
koinoteta empas
35
Yeroskipou
27
koinoteta chloraka
22
Chloraka
21
Peyia
19
Tsada
10
5 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view in Paphos District, Cyprus
5 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Paphos District, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 2 m²
This modern villa is located in a quiet and picturesque area of Peyia just 5 minutes away fr…
€1,21M
4 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view in Paphos District, Cyprus
4 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Paphos District, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 2 m²
bProject Featuresb This fabulous property is perfectly situated at the seafront of village o…
€2,41M
5 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Paphos District, Cyprus
5 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Paphos District, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 2 m²
This magnificent residence is located in the idyllic seaside area of Peyia and in one of the…
€5,56M
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Paphos District, Cyprus
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Paphos District, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 2 m²
bProject Featuresbb bThis superb penthouse suite is a hidden treasure in the heart of Paphos…
€399,231
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with mountain view in Paphos District, Cyprus
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with mountain view
Paphos District, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 2 m²
bProperty Featuresbb Ideally situated between Paphos and the famous Coral Bay Beach This cor…
€919,749
3 room apartment with mountain view, with fireplace, with veranda in Paphos District, Cyprus
3 room apartment with mountain view, with fireplace, with veranda
Paphos District, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 2 m²
bProject Featuresb This exclusive fabulous property is perfectly situated at the seafront of…
€1,52M
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view in Paphos District, Cyprus
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Paphos District, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 2 m²
strongProperty Features strongSuperbly situated on a hillside at the beautiful village of Pe…
€459,874
3 room apartment with balcony, with mountain view, gym in Paphos District, Cyprus
3 room apartment with balcony, with mountain view, gym
Paphos District, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 2 m²
€303,214
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Paphos District, Cyprus
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Paphos District, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 2 m²
Domus is located in an elevated position within minutes walking distance of the picturesque …
€283,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view in Paphos District, Cyprus
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Paphos District, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 2 m²
This villa is located in a quiet and picturesque area of Paphos in Tala Village Tala village…
€454,821
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Polis, Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Polis, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 244 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic views, Polis, Cyprus We offer spaci…
€583,000
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 164 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas with a panoramic view close to a beach and a golf course, Paphos, Cyprus We offer vi…
€472,500
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 181 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of modern villas close to a golf course, Paphos, Cyprus We offer villas with a pano…
€456,750
Penthouse 4 rooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Chloraka, Cyprus
Penthouse 4 rooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 178 m²
Number of floors 3
New gated residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view of the sea, Chloraka, Cyprus …
€620,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Pafos, Cyprus
Penthouse 4 rooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 3
Gated residence with a swimming pool at 500 meters from the beach, Paphos, Cyprus We offer …
€650,000
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Chloraka, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villa with picturesque views near the beach and the center of Paphos, Chloraka, C…
€399,000
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Empa, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 252 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villas with swimming pools close to the beach and the center of Paphos, Tala, Cyp…
€798,000
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Empa, Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 221 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas with a panoramic view close to the center of Paphos, Tala, Cyprus We offer two-store…
€724,500
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Empa, Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
New villas with swimming pools close to a beach, Tala, Cyprus We offer villas with infinity…
€1,94M
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 163 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of two townhouses with swimming pools, Paphos, Cyprus We offer luxury townhouses wi…
€590,000
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Peyia, Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 222 m²
Number of floors 2
Gated residence at 600 meters from the beach, Paphos, Cyprus We offer villas with a panoram…
€1,20M
6 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Peyia, Cyprus
6 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious villa with a panoramic view at 500 meters from the sea, Peyia, Cyprus We offer a v…
€4,00M
9 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Pafos, Cyprus
9 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 13
Area 990 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury villa with a swimming pool and a helipad near the golf course, Kamares, Cyprus We of…
€11,52M
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Kathikas, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Kathikas, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 2
Residence with a swimming pool and a restaurant close to a golf course, Kamares, Cyprus We …
€585,000
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Kathikas, Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Kathikas, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 206 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas with panoramic views, Paphos, Cyprus We offer villas with swimming pools, parking sp…
€750,000
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Pafos, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 2
Large residence with golf courses, a spa center and an equestrian club on the nature reserve…
€845,000
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with mountain view in Pafos, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 153 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 153 sq.m. In Paphos. The apartment is located on the ground floor and …
€1,33M
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with mountain view in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 107 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 107 sq.m. In Paphos. The apartment is located on the third floor and c…
€315,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 153 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 153 sq.meters in Paphos. The apartment is situated on the ground floor…
€1,33M
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Chloraka, Cyprus
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction apartment of 78 sq.meters in Paphos. The apartment is situated o…
€240,000

