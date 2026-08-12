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Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Paphos District, Cyprus

;
Paphos Municipality
2320
Peyia
359
Polis
12
Yeroskipou
687
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83 properties total found
Apartment in Lemona, Cyprus
Apartment
Lemona, Cyprus
This agricultural land in Lemona, Paphos, Cyprus spans 7,024 square meters and falls within …
$46,093
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Apartment in Meladeia, Cyprus
Apartment
Meladeia, Cyprus
Land 1: A 13,044 sqm agricultural land in Zone G3 with a building factor of 10% and a covera…
$241,988
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3 bedroom apartment in Kouklia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Kouklia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 255 m²
For sale is a stunning detached bungalow located in the desirable area of Secret Valley. Thi…
$1,97M
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Apartment in Lasa, Cyprus
Apartment
Lasa, Cyprus
A large parcel of land in the village of Lasa, Paphos district There are olives trees pla…
$63,378
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Apartment in Ineia, Cyprus
Apartment
Ineia, Cyprus
Large residential land in Ineia For sale is the 1/2 share of the field which corresponds …
$207,418
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Apartment in Stroumpi, Cyprus
Apartment
Stroumpi, Cyprus
An agricultural land in Stroumpi village, Paphos district The property adjoins a public r…
$69,139
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Apartment in Stroumpi, Cyprus
Apartment
Stroumpi, Cyprus
An agricultural land in Stroumpi village, Paphos district The property adjoins a public r…
$115,232
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2 bedroom apartment in Kissonerga, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 113 m²
For sale: If you would like to wake up having your breakfast in "Paradise" and overlookin…
$823,910
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2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/4
BRAND NEW LUXURY DEVELOPMENT – KINGS SEA VIEW TOWER Kings Sea View Tower is an exclusive …
$694,328
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Developer
Stasis Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
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Apartment in Letymbou, Cyprus
Apartment
Letymbou, Cyprus
A big parcel of land in Kourdaka village, Paphos district Size: 30101m2 There is acce…
$69,139
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Apartment in Arminou, Cyprus
Apartment
Arminou, Cyprus
A large agricultural field in Arminou village, Paphos district. The property falls into …
$57,616
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Apartment in Konia, Cyprus
Apartment
Konia, Cyprus
A large residential plot in Konia, Paphos The asset has an area of 2007m2 and it abuts on…
$345,697
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Apartment in Marathounta, Cyprus
Apartment
Marathounta, Cyprus
Agricultural land in Marathounta village, Paphos, is characterized by its fertile soil and s…
$115,232
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Apartment in Kouklia, Cyprus
Apartment
Kouklia, Cyprus
Residential field in Kouklia , Paphos District 1000sm This plot of land has a special appro…
$288,081
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2 bedroom apartment in Tsada, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
This 2 bedroom property is part of a luxury lifestyle residential resort which comes with ma…
$1,04M
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Apartment in Stroumpi, Cyprus
Apartment
Stroumpi, Cyprus
An agricultural land in Stroumpi village, Paphos district The property adjoins a public r…
$97,947
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4 bedroom apartment in Tala, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Tala, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 310 m²
As the first hill on the South West part of Cyprus facing the Mediterranean, Lofos has the i…
$1,56M
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Apartment in Koili, Cyprus
Apartment
Koili, Cyprus
A large agricultural field for sale in Koili village, Paphos district The property has an…
$80,663
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Apartment in Stroumpi, Cyprus
Apartment
Stroumpi, Cyprus
Agricultural land in Stroumpi 7024 Sm with 10% Cover Factor and 10% Build factor , Stroumpi …
$57,616
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Apartment in Goudi, Cyprus
Apartment
Goudi, Cyprus
A large parcel of land in Goudi village, Paphos district. The property falls into Γ3 zon…
$80,663
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2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Floor 1/4
BRAND NEW LUXURY DEVELOPMENT – KINGS SEA VIEW TOWER Kings Sea View Tower is an exclusive …
$728,645
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Stasis Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Telegram Write in Telegram
4 bedroom apartment in Tala, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Tala, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 276 m²
A prestigious and elite development consisting of just six, 2-story villas, offering panoram…
$910,334
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Apartment in Steni, Cyprus
Apartment
Steni, Cyprus
Agricultural land in Steni , Paphos 14716sm Building Factor 10% / Cover Factor 10% The agr…
$126,755
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4 bedroom apartment in Tala, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Tala, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 310 m²
As the first hill on the South West part of Cyprus facing the Mediterranean, Lofos has the i…
$1,56M
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Apartment in Lysos, Cyprus
Apartment
Lysos, Cyprus
This is a 5,017 sqm agricultural land located in Lysos, Paphos, within Zone G3. The land o…
$57,616
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3 bedroom apartment in Tsada, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
Accessed via a shaded private courtyard, this property sky-high glass walls fill the open sp…
$1,45M
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Apartment in Lysos, Cyprus
Apartment
Lysos, Cyprus
This is a 11721 sqm agricultural land located in Lysos, Paphos, within Zone G3. The land o…
$115,232
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2 bedroom apartment in Tsada, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
This 2 bedroom property is part of a luxury lifestyle residential resort which comes with ma…
$1,00M
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Apartment in Meladeia, Cyprus
Apartment
Meladeia, Cyprus
This is a 13,044 sqm agricultural land located in Lysos, Paphos, classified under Zone G3. …
$115,232
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Apartment in Letymbou, Cyprus
Apartment
Letymbou, Cyprus
Land In Kallepia Paphos Cyprus 7358sm Kallepia, a picturesque village in the Paphos region…
$80,663
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Property types in Paphos District

penthouses
multi-level apartments
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Paphos District, Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
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