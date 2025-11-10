Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Kritou Tera, Cyprus

Apartment in Kritou Terra, Cyprus
Apartment
Kritou Terra, Cyprus
For sale: A spacious 6,021 m² field in the tranquil village of Kritou Tera, Paphos. This bea…
$40,642
Apartment in Kritou Terra, Cyprus
Apartment
Kritou Terra, Cyprus
For sale is a large field with a plot size of 3,345 square meters, located in the beautiful …
$17,418
Apartment in Kritou Terra, Cyprus
Apartment
Kritou Terra, Cyprus
For sale: A spacious field with a total plot size of 2,105 square meters, located in the cha…
$9,777
Apartment in Kritou Terra, Cyprus
Apartment
Kritou Terra, Cyprus
Agricultural land for sale in Kritou Tera village in Paphos. The land falls in the agricu…
$103,348
3 bedroom apartment in Kritou Terra, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Kritou Terra, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Charming 3-Bedroom Home in Tranquil Kritou Tera Village Location: Situated in the pictures…
$313,527
Apartment in Kritou Terra, Cyprus
Apartment
Kritou Terra, Cyprus
Large two fields of total size 5450m2 for Sale Kritou Tera For sale: Spacious 5,450 m² of 2 …
$26,708
Apartment in Kritou Terra, Cyprus
Apartment
Kritou Terra, Cyprus
For sale residential land in Krittou Tera, paphos. The land is adjacent to a main road an…
$81,285
Apartment in Kritou Terra, Cyprus
Apartment
Kritou Terra, Cyprus
Το τεμαχιο έχει συνολικό εμβαδόν 1119 τ.μ. και απολαμβάνει την ωραία θέα της γύρω περιοχής. …
$92,897
Apartment in Kritou Terra, Cyprus
Apartment
Kritou Terra, Cyprus
For sale: Spacious field with a total plot size of 2,342 square meters, located in the charm…
$81,587
Apartment in Kritou Terra, Cyprus
Apartment
Kritou Terra, Cyprus
For sale: an exceptional development land opportunity in the charming village of Kritou Tera…
$226,436
