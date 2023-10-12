UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Penthouse
House
Castle
Bungalow
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Cyprus
Residential
Paphos District
Apartments
Apartments for sale in Paphos District, Cyprus
Pafos
280
Empa
35
koinoteta empas
35
Yeroskipou
30
koinoteta chloraka
28
Chloraka
27
Peyia
21
Tsada
10
Polis
5
Polis Chrysochous
5
Kathikas
4
koinoteta mandrion
3
Show more
Show less
Apartment
Clear all
484 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
4 room apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
4
2
156 m²
Discover the epitome of comfortable and spacious living, ideally situated in the sought-afte…
€325,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3
3
128 m²
Discover an exclusive gated community situated in the actively developing area of Geroskipou…
€500,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
2
2
95 m²
Discover an exclusive gated community situated in the actively developing area of Geroskipou…
€370,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
2
2
108 m²
Discover an exclusive gated community situated in the actively developing area of Geroskipou…
€340,000
Recommend
1 room apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
1
1
69 m²
Discover an exclusive gated community situated in the actively developing area of Geroskipou…
€295,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
2
2
95 m²
Introducing a remarkable new project nestled in the heart of Pafos, where convenience meets …
€450,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
2
2
95 m²
Introducing a remarkable new project nestled in the heart of Pafos, where convenience meets …
€430,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Peyia, Cyprus
3
3
158 m²
The new residential complex consisting of 9 modern apartments is located in a secluded and q…
€429,183
Recommend
2 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
2
2
95 m²
Introducing a remarkable new project nestled in the heart of Pafos, where convenience meets …
€380,000
Recommend
1 room apartment
Peyia, Cyprus
1
1
66 m²
The new residential complex consisting of 9 modern apartments is located in a secluded and q…
€187,334
Recommend
3 room apartment
Kouklia, Cyprus
3
123 m²
This project consists of apartments, junior villas and individual villas. Phase 1 has alread…
€505,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
2
90 m²
A small block of apartments in the heart of Kato Paphos. A short walk from the beach and all…
€360,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
3
225 m²
1
€558,800
Recommend
3 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
3
110 m²
1
€435,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
2
80 m²
1
The apartment with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms for sale is part of a new project in Paphos, n…
€349,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Empa, Cyprus
2
100 m²
2
The complex is a stylish building consisting of 59 real estate objects; spacious apartments …
€352,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
2
77 m²
3
€550,000
Recommend
4 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
4
240 m²
This amazing new apartment is part of a project of 8 apartments located in the center of Pap…
€750,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
3
107 m²
Offered for sale new 3bedroom penthouse with a total area of 31489 sqm with a private roof t…
€604,209
Recommend
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Paphos District, Cyprus
1
2 m²
Ava Plaza is a boutique development offering residences and shops in the heart of Paphos Cen…
€233,560
Recommend
Apartment with veranda
Paphos District, Cyprus
2 m²
bLocationbbThis 2 store commercial shop situated in the heart of the tourist area of Kato Pa…
€127,174
Recommend
5 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Paphos District, Cyprus
5
2 m²
This modern villa is located in a quiet and picturesque area of Peyia just 5 minutes away fr…
€1,21M
Recommend
5 room apartment with double glazed windows, gym, with fireplace
Paphos District, Cyprus
5
2 m²
This modern villa is located in a quiet area of Paphos in Anavargos Village just few minutes…
€1,29M
Recommend
4 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Paphos District, Cyprus
4
2 m²
bProject Featuresb This fabulous property is perfectly situated at the seafront of village o…
€2,41M
Recommend
5 room apartment with double glazed windows, with sea view, with fireplace
Paphos District, Cyprus
5
2 m²
strongProject Features strongThis modern luxury villa is located in an established luxury ne…
€2,30M
Recommend
5 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Paphos District, Cyprus
5
2 m²
This magnificent residence is located in the idyllic seaside area of Peyia and in one of the…
€5,57M
Recommend
3 room apartment with veranda, with Fitted Wardrobes, with Communal Swimming Pool
Paphos District, Cyprus
3
2 m²
strongProject FeaturesstrongThis apartment is situated in a nice and quite project in one of…
€303,560
Recommend
4 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Paphos District, Cyprus
4
2 m²
strongProject Featuresstrong Situated in a quiet area of Geroskipou a Paphos suburb this cus…
€723,484
Recommend
4 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with fireplace
Paphos District, Cyprus
4
2 m²
This lovely development is set on the outskirts of charming Tala Village with its village sq…
€389,568
Recommend
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with elevator, with sea view
Paphos District, Cyprus
3
2 m²
This highly thought after completed project is perfectly located just 150 meters from the se…
€827,201
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
17
Property types in Paphos District
penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK
Properties features in Paphos District, Cyprus
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL