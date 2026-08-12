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Apartments for sale in Paphos District, Cyprus

;
Paphos Municipality
2320
Peyia
359
Polis
12
Yeroskipou
687
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5 234 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Floor 3
3 Bedroom Apartment – Brand-New Development in Universal This brand-new residential develop…
$771,448
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MySpace Real Estate
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2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 96 m²
Floor 1/5
In the heart of vibrant Paphos city centre rises a contemporary five-storey residential deve…
$663,909
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John Taylor Cyprus
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3 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 121 m²
Floor 3/3
Situated in the vibrant coastal area of Kato Paphos, just 600 meters from the sea, this mode…
$1,14M
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John Taylor Cyprus
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2 bedroom apartment in Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Floor 2
2-Bedroom Apartment in a Prestigious New Residential Community Discover contemporary living …
$574,408
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MySpace Real Estate
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1 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 3
1-Bedroom Apartment – Brand-New Development in Universal This brand-new residential develop…
$325,992
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2 bedroom apartment in Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Floor 2
2-Bedroom Apartment in a Prestigious New Residential Community Discover contemporary living …
$694,606
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2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 3
2 Bedroom Apartment – Brand-New Development in Universal This brand-new residential develop…
$518,104
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MySpace Real Estate
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1 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
This complex is located in Universal, one of the most popular residential areas of Paphos, a…
$311,748
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2 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
This complex is located in Universal, one of the most popular residential areas of Paphos, a…
$438,757
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2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Floor 1
2 Bedroom Apartment – Brand-New Development in Universal This brand-new residential develop…
$534,709
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MySpace Real Estate
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3 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Floor 2
3 Bedroom Apartment – Brand-New Development in Universal This brand-new residential develop…
$688,423
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2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Floor 1
2 Bedroom Apartment – Brand-New Development in Universal This brand-new residential develop…
$494,004
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2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Boutique Apartments in Universal, Paphos This contemporary boutique residential development…
$533,917
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3 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Floor 1
3 Bedroom Apartment – Brand-New Development in Universal This brand-new residential develop…
$672,048
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MySpace Real Estate
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2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Floor 2
2 Bedroom Apartment – Brand-New Development in Universal This brand-new residential develop…
$536,670
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1 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1
1-Bedroom Apartment – Brand-New Development in Universal This brand-new residential develop…
$311,001
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Languages
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5 bedroom apartment in Kallepeia, Cyprus
5 bedroom apartment
Kallepeia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 390 m²
Located in the picturesque village of Tsada, this exceptional residence offers the perfect c…
$1,21M
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Apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
This complex is located in Universal, one of the most popular residential areas of Paphos, a…
$207,832
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2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Boutique Apartments in Universal, Paphos This contemporary boutique residential development…
$533,917
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4 bedroom apartment in Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 324 m²
Floor 3
4-Bedroom Apartment in a Prestigious New Residential Community Discover contemporary living …
$1,75M
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MySpace Real Estate
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3 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 3
3 Bedroom Apartment – Brand-New Development in Universal This brand-new residential develop…
$744,926
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1 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
One-Bedroom Apartment for Sale in Kato Paphos. Discover this beautifully renovated one-bedro…
$311,019
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2 bedroom apartment in Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Floor 1
2-Bedroom Apartment in a Prestigious New Residential Community Discover contemporary living …
$577,875
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2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 3
This elegant 2-bedroom apartment provides generous contemporary living in a vibrant resident…
$659,933
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MySpace Real Estate
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1 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/15
Experience an elevated lifestyle in one of the most iconic residential destinations along th…
$981,430
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John Taylor Cyprus
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2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 3
2 Bedroom Apartment – Brand-New Development in Universal This brand-new residential develop…
$591,051
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MySpace Real Estate
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1 bedroom apartment in Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 2
1-Bedroom Apartment in a Prestigious New Residential Community Discover contemporary living …
$343,258
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 79 m²
Floor 5/6
Located in the heart of Paphos, just moments from the coastline, this new residential develo…
$935,245
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John Taylor Cyprus
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1 bedroom apartment in Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 2
1-Bedroom Apartment in a Prestigious New Residential Community Discover contemporary living …
$349,499
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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3 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Floor 2
3 Bedroom Apartment – Brand-New Development in Universal This brand-new residential develop…
$666,282
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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Property types in Paphos District

penthouses
multi-level apartments
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Paphos District, Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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