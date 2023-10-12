Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Paphos District, Cyprus

4 room apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
4 room apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
Discover the epitome of comfortable and spacious living, ideally situated in the sought-afte…
€325,000
3 room apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 128 m²
Discover an exclusive gated community situated in the actively developing area of Geroskipou…
€500,000
2 room apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Discover an exclusive gated community situated in the actively developing area of Geroskipou…
€370,000
2 room apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Discover an exclusive gated community situated in the actively developing area of Geroskipou…
€340,000
1 room apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Discover an exclusive gated community situated in the actively developing area of Geroskipou…
€295,000
2 room apartment in Pafos, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Introducing a remarkable new project nestled in the heart of Pafos, where convenience meets …
€450,000
2 room apartment in Pafos, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Introducing a remarkable new project nestled in the heart of Pafos, where convenience meets …
€430,000
3 room apartment in Peyia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 158 m²
The new residential complex consisting of 9 modern apartments is located in a secluded and q…
€429,183
2 room apartment in Pafos, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Introducing a remarkable new project nestled in the heart of Pafos, where convenience meets …
€380,000
1 room apartment in Peyia, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
The new residential complex consisting of 9 modern apartments is located in a secluded and q…
€187,334
3 room apartment in Kouklia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Kouklia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 123 m²
This project consists of apartments, junior villas and individual villas. Phase 1 has alread…
€505,000
2 room apartment in Pafos, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
A small block of apartments in the heart of Kato Paphos. A short walk from the beach and all…
€360,000
3 room apartment in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 225 m²
Floor 1
€558,800
3 room apartment in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 110 m²
Floor 1
€435,000
2 room apartment in Pafos, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 1
The apartment with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms for sale is part of a new project in Paphos, n…
€349,000
2 room apartment in Empa, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Empa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 2
The complex is a stylish building consisting of 59 real estate objects; spacious apartments …
€352,000
2 room apartment in Pafos, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 77 m²
Floor 3
€550,000
4 room apartment in Pafos, Cyprus
4 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 240 m²
This amazing new apartment is part of a project of 8 apartments located in the center of Pap…
€750,000
3 room apartment in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 107 m²
Offered for sale new 3bedroom penthouse with a total area of 31489 sqm with a private roof t…
€604,209
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Paphos District, Cyprus
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Paphos District, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 2 m²
Ava Plaza is a boutique development offering residences and shops in the heart of Paphos Cen…
€233,560
Apartment with veranda in Paphos District, Cyprus
Apartment with veranda
Paphos District, Cyprus
Area 2 m²
bLocationbbThis 2 store commercial shop situated in the heart of the tourist area of Kato Pa…
€127,174
5 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view in Paphos District, Cyprus
5 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Paphos District, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 2 m²
This modern villa is located in a quiet and picturesque area of Peyia just 5 minutes away fr…
€1,21M
5 room apartment with double glazed windows, gym, with fireplace in Paphos District, Cyprus
5 room apartment with double glazed windows, gym, with fireplace
Paphos District, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 2 m²
This modern villa is located in a quiet area of Paphos in Anavargos Village just few minutes…
€1,29M
4 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view in Paphos District, Cyprus
4 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Paphos District, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 2 m²
bProject Featuresb This fabulous property is perfectly situated at the seafront of village o…
€2,41M
5 room apartment with double glazed windows, with sea view, with fireplace in Paphos District, Cyprus
5 room apartment with double glazed windows, with sea view, with fireplace
Paphos District, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 2 m²
strongProject Features strongThis modern luxury villa is located in an established luxury ne…
€2,30M
5 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Paphos District, Cyprus
5 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Paphos District, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 2 m²
This magnificent residence is located in the idyllic seaside area of Peyia and in one of the…
€5,57M
3 room apartment with veranda, with Fitted Wardrobes, with Communal Swimming Pool in Paphos District, Cyprus
3 room apartment with veranda, with Fitted Wardrobes, with Communal Swimming Pool
Paphos District, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 2 m²
strongProject FeaturesstrongThis apartment is situated in a nice and quite project in one of…
€303,560
4 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view in Paphos District, Cyprus
4 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Paphos District, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 2 m²
strongProject Featuresstrong Situated in a quiet area of Geroskipou a Paphos suburb this cus…
€723,484
4 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with fireplace in Paphos District, Cyprus
4 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with fireplace
Paphos District, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 2 m²
This lovely development is set on the outskirts of charming Tala Village with its village sq…
€389,568
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with elevator, with sea view in Paphos District, Cyprus
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with elevator, with sea view
Paphos District, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 2 m²
This highly thought after completed project is perfectly located just 150 meters from the se…
€827,201

