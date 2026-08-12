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Multi-level apartments in Paphos District, Cyprus

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3 properties total found
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 133 m²
Panorama Apartments — Contemporary Mediterranean Living in Geroskipou, Paphos Panorama Ap…
$727,563
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Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 133 m²
Floor 1/2
D203 – 2 Bedrooms | 3 Bathrooms | 104 m² Internal + 29 m² Covered Veranda | Total Covered Ar…
$714,405
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Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 313 m²
The architecture of the residential complex is inspired by the Mediterranean atmosphere. The…
Price on request
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
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Properties features in Paphos District, Cyprus

with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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