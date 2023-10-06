Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Paphos District
  5. Apartments

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Paphos District, Cyprus

Pafos
284
Empa
35
koinoteta empas
35
Yeroskipou
27
koinoteta chloraka
22
Chloraka
21
Peyia
19
Tsada
10
Show more
Apartment To archive
Clear all
135 properties total found
5 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view in Paphos District, Cyprus
5 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Paphos District, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 2 m²
This modern villa is located in a quiet and picturesque area of Peyia just 5 minutes away fr…
€1,21M
4 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view in Paphos District, Cyprus
4 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Paphos District, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 2 m²
bProject Featuresb This fabulous property is perfectly situated at the seafront of village o…
€2,41M
5 room apartment with double glazed windows, with sea view, with fireplace in Paphos District, Cyprus
5 room apartment with double glazed windows, with sea view, with fireplace
Paphos District, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 2 m²
strongProject Features strongThis modern luxury villa is located in an established luxury ne…
€2,29M
5 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Paphos District, Cyprus
5 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Paphos District, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 2 m²
This magnificent residence is located in the idyllic seaside area of Peyia and in one of the…
€5,56M
4 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view in Paphos District, Cyprus
4 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Paphos District, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 2 m²
strongProject Featuresstrong Situated in a quiet area of Geroskipou a Paphos suburb this cus…
€722,660
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with elevator, with sea view in Paphos District, Cyprus
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with elevator, with sea view
Paphos District, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 2 m²
This highly thought after completed project is perfectly located just 150 meters from the se…
€826,258
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Paphos District, Cyprus
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Paphos District, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 2 m²
bProject Featuresbb bThis superb penthouse suite is a hidden treasure in the heart of Paphos…
€399,231
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view in Paphos District, Cyprus
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Paphos District, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 2 m²
strongProperty Features strongSuperbly situated on a hillside at the beautiful village of Pe…
€459,874
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with veranda in Paphos District, Cyprus
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with veranda
Paphos District, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 2 m²
€181,928
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with Fitted Wardrobes in Paphos District, Cyprus
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with Fitted Wardrobes
Paphos District, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 2 m²
€172,326
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Paphos District, Cyprus
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Paphos District, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 2 m²
This highly sought after completed project is perfectly located just 150 meters from the sea…
€612,492
9 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Paphos District, Cyprus
9 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Paphos District, Cyprus
Rooms 13
Area 2 m²
A complex of apartments maisonettes and villas located in the small coastal village of Kisso…
€4,03M
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with elevator, with sea view in Paphos District, Cyprus
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with elevator, with sea view
Paphos District, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 2 m²
This highly sought after completed project is perfectly located just 150 meters from the sea…
€607,944
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view in Paphos District, Cyprus
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Paphos District, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 2 m²
This villa is located in a quiet and picturesque area of Paphos in Tala Village Tala village…
€454,821
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Pafos, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 3
Beachfront complex of villas and apartments, Paphos, Cyprus The residence features gardens,…
€990,000
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Peyia, Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 193 m²
Number of floors 2
Beachfront complex of villas, Peyia, Cyprus We offer villas with spacious gardens and a pan…
€850,000
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Polis, Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Polis, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 244 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic views, Polis, Cyprus We offer spaci…
€583,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with panoramic windows in Chloraka, Cyprus
3 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with panoramic windows
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villas with a panoramic view near the beach, Chloraka, Cyprus We offer spacious …
€590,000
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 164 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas with a panoramic view close to a beach and a golf course, Paphos, Cyprus We offer vi…
€472,500
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 181 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of modern villas close to a golf course, Paphos, Cyprus We offer villas with a pano…
€456,750
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Pafos, Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas with swimming pools in an elite suburb of Paphos, Lofos, Cyprus We offer villas with…
€1,42M
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Peyia, Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 677 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury villa with a swimming pool, a tennis court and a panoramic view at 50 meters from the…
€5,20M
1 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Konia, Cyprus
1 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Konia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 2
Gated sea view residence with a swimming pool, Konia, Cyprus We offer apartments with sea v…
€170,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Chloraka, Cyprus
Penthouse 4 rooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 178 m²
Number of floors 3
New gated residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view of the sea, Chloraka, Cyprus …
€620,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Pafos, Cyprus
Penthouse 4 rooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 3
Gated residence with a swimming pool at 500 meters from the beach, Paphos, Cyprus We offer …
€650,000
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Kouklia, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Kouklia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 3
Prestigious residence close to the golf course and the spa center, Paphos, Cyprus The resid…
€489,500
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 4
Low-rise residence with a picturesque view in the heart of Paphos, Cyprus We offer apartmen…
€670,000
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Peyia, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive beachfront complex of villas close to Akamas Nature Reserve and sandy beaches, Pey…
€574,000
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Konia, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Konia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 197 m²
Number of floors 2
Residential complex with a panoramic sea view close to the center of Paphos, Konia, Cyprus …
€630,000
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Konia, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Konia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 265 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury complex of villas with swimming pools, Konia, Cyprus We offer villas with infinity p…
€1,13M

Property types in Paphos District

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Paphos District, Cyprus

with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir