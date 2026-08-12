Seaview Apartments for Sale in Paphos District, Cyprus

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Seafront apartments in Paphos District, Cyprus

;
Paphos Municipality
2320
Peyia
359
Polis
12
Yeroskipou
687
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314 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Kissonerga, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 175 m²
Introducing a stunning new project in Kissonerga, ideally situated within walking distance t…
$737,486
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2 bedroom apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
For sale is a modern off-plan apartment in the desirable area of Chlorakas. This spacious un…
$357,220
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3 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Impressive, High Quality Structures. This luxury tower will have 50 luxury apartments. Hig…
$2,39M
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2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 149 m²
This is a luxury seaside apartment located in a premium residential community in Paphos, nea…
$1,47M
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1 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
For sale is a modern apartment currently under construction in the vibrant area of Kato Pafo…
$979,474
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2 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
For sale: A modern two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment located on the 8th floor of a well-de…
$1,94M
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2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 149 m²
This is a luxury seaside apartment located in a premium residential community in Paphos, nea…
$1,47M
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1 bedroom apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
For sale is a spacious off-plan apartment in the picturesque area of Chlorakas. This modern …
$241,988
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3 bedroom apartment in Kouklia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Kouklia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 255 m²
For sale is a stunning detached bungalow located in the desirable area of Secret Valley. Thi…
$1,97M
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3 bedroom apartment in Empa, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Empa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
For sale is a modern maisonette currently under construction in the desirable area of Empa. …
$377,100
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2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
For sale: Modern two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment in the sought-after Tombs of the Kings …
$410,461
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2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
For sale: Spacious two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment under construction in the sought-afte…
$723,658
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3 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Impressive, High Quality Structures. This luxury tower will have 50 luxury apartments. Hig…
$1,98M
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3 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
Discover this luxurious apartment for sale, currently under construction, located in the vib…
$2,82M
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3 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Impressive, High Quality Structures. This luxury tower will have 50 luxury apartments. H…
$2,82M
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Apartment in Ineia, Cyprus
Apartment
Ineia, Cyprus
Large residential land in Ineia For sale is the 1/2 share of the field which corresponds …
$207,418
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1 bedroom apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Welcome to your future home in Chlorakas! This off-plan apartment offers a spacious internal…
$253,511
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Apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
For sale: A modern studio apartment currently under construction in the popular Tombs of the…
$394,823
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1 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
For sale is a modern, under-construction apartment offering a comfortable internal space of …
$496,651
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4 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 375 m²
Luxury Seafront Villa – Contemporary Coastal Living Set in a highly sought-after coastal ne…
$5,42M
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4 bedroom apartment in Konia, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 510 m²
This stunning four-bedroom villa is located in the beautiful area of Konia and boasts incred…
$2,97M
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4 bedroom apartment in Kissonerga, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 214 m²
Introducing a stunning new project in Kissonerga, ideally situated within walking distance t…
$846,957
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3 bedroom apartment in Polis, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Polis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 149 m²
Luxury Beachfront Villas in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus ? Exclusive Coastal Living Discover a…
$927,619
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2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
For sale: Spacious two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment under construction in the sought-afte…
$723,658
Leave a request
Apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
For sale: A modern studio apartment currently under construction in the popular Tombs of the…
$394,094
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2 bedroom apartment in Koinoteta Acheleias, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Koinoteta Acheleias, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Discover premium beachfront villas in Geroskipou, Paphos. Two-bedroom residences with privat…
$792,909
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2 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
This apartment is designed to capture breathtaking sea views. The property boasts conte…
$368,743
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3 bedroom apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
For sale: A beautifully renovated detached villa in the sought-after area of Chlorakas. Offe…
$580,153
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4 bedroom apartment in Peyia, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 244 m²
For sale is a key ready, modern detached bungalow, offering generous living space of 244 m².…
$2,88M
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2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
For sale is a modern apartment currently under construction, set to be completed in 2026. Th…
$474,488
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Property types in Paphos District

penthouses
multi-level apartments
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Paphos District, Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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