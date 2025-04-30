Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Paphos District
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garage

Apartments with garage for sale in Paphos District, Cyprus

Paphos Municipality
786
Peyia
40
Yeroskipou
202
Chloraka
105
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
Apartment in Paphos District, Cyprus
Apartment
Paphos District, Cyprus
Area 248 m²
Exclusive apartments with three bedrooms located in the heart of the city of Pafos. The bu…
$506,243
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 2/3
Adonidos Gardens Adonidos Gardens, a magnificent complex of apartments located in the charm…
$249,037
Leave a request
Apartment in Paphos District, Cyprus
Apartment
Paphos District, Cyprus
Area 239 m²
This modern block of apartments with 3 bedrooms, located in the very center of pathos, is an…
$543,437
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/2
Adonidos Gardens Adonidos Gardens, a magnificent complex of apartments located in the charm…
$184,071
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Floor 2/3
Adonidos Gardens Adonidos Gardens, a magnificent complex of apartments located in the charm…
$324,831
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Paphos District

penthouses
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Paphos District, Cyprus

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go