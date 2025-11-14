Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Letymvou
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Letymvou, Cyprus

Apartment Delete
Clear all
15 properties total found
Apartment in Letymbou, Cyprus
Apartment
Letymbou, Cyprus
Agricultural land for sale in Letymbou village in Paphos.Land features:Zone: Γ3 agricultural…
$34,836
Leave a request
Apartment in Letymbou, Cyprus
Apartment
Letymbou, Cyprus
Agricultural land in total of 12629sqm in LetymvouBD: 10%CR: 10%Floor allowance : 22 parcels…
$116,121
Leave a request
Apartment in Letymbou, Cyprus
Apartment
Letymbou, Cyprus
Area 1 004 m²
The village of Letymvou  is one gorgeous  and quiet place, situated 14.5 kilometers northeas…
$69,673
Leave a request
Monte OnlineMonte Online
Apartment in Letymbou, Cyprus
Apartment
Letymbou, Cyprus
For sale residential land in Letymbou, Paphos. The size of land is 1673 sq.m. and it has 90%…
$133,539
Leave a request
Apartment in Letymbou, Cyprus
Apartment
Letymbou, Cyprus
Agricultural land 1998sqm in Letymvou just in 2km distance from village center.Property char…
$58,060
Leave a request
Apartment in Letymbou, Cyprus
Apartment
Letymbou, Cyprus
This plot is located in Letymvou, Paphos.It has an area of 799sqm and benefits from c. 7m ro…
$60,383
Leave a request
Apartment in Letymbou, Cyprus
Apartment
Letymbou, Cyprus
Area 1 004 m²
The village of Letymvou  is one gorgeous  and quiet place, situated 14.5 kilometers northeas…
$69,051
Leave a request
Apartment in Letymbou, Cyprus
Apartment
Letymbou, Cyprus
Land In Kallepia Paphos Cyprus 7358sm Kallepia, a picturesque village in the Paphos region…
$81,285
Leave a request
Apartment in Letymbou, Cyprus
Apartment
Letymbou, Cyprus
Προς πωληση οικιστικο τεμαχιο στο χωριο Λετυμπου της επαρχιας Παφου.Το τεμαχιο βρισκετε σε κ…
$232,242
Leave a request
VernaVerna
Apartment in Letymbou, Cyprus
Apartment
Letymbou, Cyprus
Residential land of 1004 sq.m with build density 40%, coverage 25% and 2 floors allowance wi…
$63,867
Leave a request
Apartment in Letymbou, Cyprus
Apartment
Letymbou, Cyprus
Agricultural land in total of 4530sqm in LetymvouBD: 10%CR: 10%Floor allowance : 2Easy acces…
$139,345
Leave a request
Apartment in Letymbou, Cyprus
Apartment
Letymbou, Cyprus
A big parcel of land in Kourdaka village, Paphos district Size: 30101m2 There is acce…
$69,673
Leave a request
Apartment in Letymbou, Cyprus
Apartment
Letymbou, Cyprus
This land is in the peacefull Village of Letymbou
$69,673
Leave a request
Apartment in Letymbou, Cyprus
Apartment
Letymbou, Cyprus
For sale residential land in Letymbou, Paphos. The size of land is 1673 sq.m. and it has 90%…
$133,539
Leave a request
Apartment in Letymbou, Cyprus
Apartment
Letymbou, Cyprus
A large agricultural parcel of land in Kourdaka village, Paphos district. Land size is 3…
$69,673
Leave a request

Properties features in Letymvou, Cyprus

with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go