Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Simou
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Simou, Cyprus

Apartment Delete
Clear all
6 properties total found
Apartment in Simou, Cyprus
Apartment
Simou, Cyprus
Agricultural land located in Simou, Paphos The size of this property is 14716 m.sq and it…
$75,479
Leave a request
Apartment in Simou, Cyprus
Apartment
Simou, Cyprus
INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY.Simou is mountainous settlement close to Polis and around 30 km north…
$68,511
Leave a request
Apartment in Simou, Cyprus
Apartment
Simou, Cyprus
Residential field with a building density of 90%, in Simou village of Paphos district. I…
$197,406
Leave a request
Apartment in Simou, Cyprus
Apartment
Simou, Cyprus
For sale: A large field for sale in Simou Village, located in Paphos District, offering a g…
$127,733
Leave a request
Apartment in Simou, Cyprus
Apartment
Simou, Cyprus
For sale residential land in Simou village in Paphos district. The land is adjacent to a …
$41,804
Leave a request
Apartment in Simou, Cyprus
Apartment
Simou, Cyprus
Land for sale in Simou, Paphos at a bargain price!!Only nbsp;1 0.000!!!The size of this prop…
$116,121
Leave a request
Century 21Century 21

Properties features in Simou, Cyprus

with Mountain view
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go