  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Meladeia
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Meladeia, Cyprus

Apartment in Meladeia, Cyprus
Meladeia, Cyprus
This agricultural field is located in the serene countryside of the Meladeia community in th…
$127,733
Apartment in Meladeia, Cyprus
Meladeia, Cyprus
Land 1: A 13,044 sqm agricultural land in Zone G3 with a building factor of 10% and a covera…
$243,854
Apartment in Meladeia, Cyprus
Meladeia, Cyprus
Agricultural plot of 5,352 sqmWith access to a registered road (asphalt) of appx 30 lengh, a…
$58,060
Apartment in Meladeia, Cyprus
Meladeia, Cyprus
This is a 13,044 sqm agricultural land located in Lysos, Paphos, classified under Zone G3. …
$116,121
Apartment in Meladeia, Cyprus
Meladeia, Cyprus
Agriculture plot of 28,763 sqm.with close access to Meladeia, Lysos and Peristerona villages…
$232,242
Properties features in Meladeia, Cyprus

