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Penthouses for sale in Paphos District, Cyprus

;
Paphos Municipality
58
Yeroskipou
21
Chloraka
4
Koinoteta Chloraka
4
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92 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Konia, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Floor 3/3
The brand new residential complex, currently under construction, consists of luxury apartmen…
$557,666
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Chloraka, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Luxury Apartments & Villas in a Gated Hilltop Community – Chloraka, Paphos Discover a presti…
$455,550
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
Floor 3/3
Luxury penthouse with panoramic views of the city in the heart of PaphosLocated in the vibra…
$522,811
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Floor 2/2
Penthouse apartment for sale under the project, offering 109 m2 of spacious and comfortable …
$642,836
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Floor 2/2
Discover modern life in this under construction penthouse in Geroskip. Enjoy 86 m2 of elabor…
$524,575
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Anavargos, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Anavargos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 111 m²
Modern, spacious apartments are located in a very central area. Just minutes away from the b…
$354,526
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International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
1-Bedroom Apartment The 1-bedroom apartment is a statement of refined comfort and understate…
$375,619
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 3
This exceptional two-bedroom penthouse offers truly breathtaking, unobstructed 180° panorami…
$428,149
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Floor 4/4
2-Bedroom Penthouse – City Centre, Paphos This stylish 2-bedroom Penthouse is located in a …
$414,659
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Floor 3/3
For sale an exclusive penthouse project located in a lively area of Paphos. This modern apar…
$687,513
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 3/3
3 Bedroom Penthouse – A Signature Home of Light, Space & Luxury A masterpiece of elevated li…
$525,196
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 181 m²
Floor 3/3
For sale under the project, this modern penthouse provides a high standard of living with a …
$1,75M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Floor 4/4
This elegant 4-storey apartment building is located in the area of Pano (upper) Paphos, a we…
$1,00M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 325 m²
Floor 325
The project is located in the Kato Paphos area – a lively resort area on the bay. Within wal…
$1,56M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Mandria, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Mandria, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Floor 2/2
For sale is a stunning penthouse under construction, located in the picturesque area of Mand…
$439,076
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 183 m²
Floor 5/5
This project is a modern development in the center of Paphos, offering spacious serviced apa…
$2,24M
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 3/3
This stunning penthouse in the construction phase offers a refined lifestyle in the prestigi…
$487,957
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Chloraka, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 128 m²
For sale: This stunning penthouse project offers a spacious internal area of 128 m2, three c…
$670,872
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 4/4
For sale: Modern apartment on the project in the prestigious district of Universal. This pen…
$699,801
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Floor 4/4
For sale is an elegant penthouse project in the prestigious area of Geroskipou. This spaciou…
$549,491
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Floor 6/6
Residence built in the famous flower park in the center of Paphos. The 32,000 m2 park will c…
$566,177
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 304 m²
Floor 304
The project is located in the Kato Paphos area – a lively resort area on the bay. Within wal…
$1,25M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 106 m²
Floor 4/4
For sale: This modern penthouse under construction provides a unique opportunity to become t…
$873,750
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 214 m²
Floor 3/4
Apartment B-15 is a 3-level 3-bedroom residence within the Royal Bay apartment blocks, offer…
$2,51M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Floor 1/1
This meticulously designed after completion project is ideally located, just 150 metres from…
$890,028
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 189 m²
Floor 4/4
Two-Bedroom Penthouse – Modern Comfort in Universal, Paphos This two-bedroom apartment combi…
$569,215
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 143 m²
Spacious penthouse for sale, offering 143 m2 of comfortable interior living space. This resa…
$489,861
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 2/2
Luxurious, Large Penthouses located in most central area of Paphos which is in walking dista…
$713,581
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 87 m²
This contemporary 2-bedroom penthouse is situated in the highly sought-after Universal area …
$324,982
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Panorama Apartments — Contemporary Mediterranean Living in Geroskipou, Paphos Panorama Ap…
$545,674
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Properties features in Paphos District, Cyprus

with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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