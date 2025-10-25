Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Episkopi Pafou, Cyprus

3 bedroom apartment in Episkopi, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Episkopi, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 199 m²
$572,279
4 bedroom apartment in Episkopi, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Episkopi, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 267 m²
$1,39M
