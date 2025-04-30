Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments Terraced for sale in Paphos District, Cyprus

204 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Mandria, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Mandria, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 46 m²
Number of floors 2
Residence with swimming pools near the beach, Paphos, Cyprus The residence features large s…
$186,211
4 bedroom apartment in Kissonerga, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, Kissonerga, Cyprus We offer villas w…
$673,811
3 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 3
New residence close to the center of Paphos, Cyprus We offer apartments and townhouses. Eac…
$312,085
4 bedroom apartment in Tsada, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Tsada, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 236 m²
Number of floors 3
Complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, Tsada, Cyprus We offer modern villas wit…
$1,98M
3 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villas with gardens and swimming pools close to the beach, Kato Paphos, Cyprus W…
$661,590
3 bedroom apartment in Konia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Konia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 213 m²
Number of floors 1
Modern residence close to the center of Paphos, Konia, Cyprus We offer luxury villas with p…
$676,185
3 bedroom apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villas with a panoramic view near the beach, Chloraka, Cyprus We offer villas, c…
$555,736
3 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villas with green areas in a quiet neighborhood, Paphos, Cyprus We offer villas …
$520,451
2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 3
Small cozy residence with a parking close to the beach, Paphos, Cyprus We offer apartments …
$336,634
1 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 3
New low-rise residence with a swimming pool and gardens close to the beach and the center of…
$206,491
3 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 197 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas at 900 meters from the beach, Geroskipou, Cyprus We offer two-storey …
$739,019
2 bedroom apartment in Anavargos, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Anavargos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 3
New low-rise residence close to the center of Paphos, Cyprus We offer luxury apartments, fe…
$268,166
4 bedroom apartment in Peyia, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 168 m²
Number of floors 2
Beachfront complex of villas, Peyia, Cyprus We offer villas with spacious gardens and a pan…
$869,434
4 bedroom apartment in Kamares, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Kamares, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 206 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas with panoramic views, Paphos, Cyprus We offer villas with swimming pools, parking sp…
$780,213
5 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
5 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 375 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of two-storey villas with swimming pools and garden close to the beach, Geroskipou, …
$1,66M
3 bedroom apartment in Peyia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 131 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villas with swimming pools close to the beach, Payia, Paphos, Cyprus We offer vi…
$3,80M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 239 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern residence near the sea, in the center of Paphos, Cyprus We offer spacious apartments…
$613,768
4 bedroom apartment in Tala, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Tala, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 221 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas with a panoramic view close to the center of Paphos, Tala, Cyprus We offer two-store…
$763,311
3 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 119 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern residence with a swimming pool at 450 meters from the beach, Kato Paphos, Cyprus We …
$566,955
3 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 271 m²
Number of floors 3
Residence with a parking in the center of Paphos, Cyprus We offer full-floor apartments wit…
$418,415
3 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 169 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of spacious villas close to a school and the center of Paphos, Cyprus We offer spac…
$530,626
4 bedroom apartment in Tsada, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Tsada, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
Complex of villas close to beaches and places of interest, Tsada, Cyprus We offer villas wi…
$1,30M
4 bedroom apartment in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 244 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic views, Polis, Cyprus We offer spaci…
$606,486
3 bedroom apartment in Konia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Konia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 265 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury complex of villas with swimming pools, Konia, Cyprus We offer villas with infinity p…
$1,23M
4 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 242 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury modern residence in the historic center of Paphos, Cyprus We offer apartments with b…
$821,824
4 bedroom apartment in Peyia, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 192 m²
Number of floors 3
Gated beachfront complex of villas, Coral Bay, Cyprus We offer modern villas with swimming …
$1,05M
5 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
5 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 413 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas close to the sea and the tourist area of Paphos, Cyprus We offer a ne…
$1,30M
2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of townhouses with swimming pools and a green area, Paphos, Cyprus We offer townhou…
$192,453
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 4
Residence with a swimming pool close to the places of interest, Paphos, Cyprus We offer apa…
$916,606
3 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 168 m²
Number of floors 3
Complex of luxury villas in a picturesque area, 500 meters from the sea, Paphos, Cyprus We …
$1,61M
