Apartments for sale in Lysos, Cyprus

10 properties total found
Apartment in Lysos, Cyprus
Apartment
Lysos, Cyprus
The plot is located on a hill in the village of Lysos two minutes walking from the center.It…
$325,139
Apartment in Lysos, Cyprus
Apartment
Lysos, Cyprus
This is a 883 sqm residential land located in Lysos, Paphos, falling under Zone H2. The pr…
$116,121
Apartment in Lysos, Cyprus
Apartment
Lysos, Cyprus
Residential field in Lysos community of Paphos District. It is situated at a distance approx…
$98,122
Ness Wii MarketNess Wii Market
3 bedroom apartment in Lysos, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Lysos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
This is a three-bedroom house (No.1) part of a residential complex with 11 houses in Lysos, …
$185,794
Apartment in Lysos, Cyprus
Apartment
Lysos, Cyprus
This is a 5,017 sqm agricultural land located in Lysos, Paphos, within Zone G3. The land o…
$58,060
3 bedroom apartment in Lysos, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Lysos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Three-Bedroom House for Sale in Lysos, Paphos – Residential Complex with Swimming Pool Disc…
$212,501
Estate Service 24Estate Service 24
Apartment in Lysos, Cyprus
Apartment
Lysos, Cyprus
Βρίσκεται στο Χωριό Λυσος διπλα απο το δασος της Πάφου, κοντα στα χωριά Περιστερώνα - Φιλου…
$52,254
Apartment in Lysos, Cyprus
Apartment
Lysos, Cyprus
This is a 11721 sqm agricultural land located in Lysos, Paphos, within Zone G3. The land o…
$116,121
Apartment in Lysos, Cyprus
Apartment
Lysos, Cyprus
This land is located in Lysos, Paphos.It has an area of 11,372sqm and is landlocked (c. 400m…
$62,705
Atlas PropertyAtlas Property
3 bedroom apartment in Lysos, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Lysos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
The is a three-bedroom house, part of a residential complex with 11 houses in Lysos, Paphos.…
$153,280
Properties features in Lysos, Cyprus

with Garden
with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
