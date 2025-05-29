Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Koinoteta Lempas
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Koinoteta Lempas, Cyprus

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Lempa, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lempa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/2
Cozy located in the tranquil surroundings of the coastal areas of lower Chloraki, the e1st m…
$387,610
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Koinoteta Lempas, Cyprus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go