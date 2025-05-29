Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Koinoteta Times
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Koinoteta Times, Cyprus

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Timi, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Timi, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Village New Bungalow for sale in Timi village of Paphos with a large plot of land and a swim…
$375,069
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Koinoteta Times, Cyprus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go