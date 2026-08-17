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Apartments for sale in Androlikou, Cyprus

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9 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Androlikou, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Androlikou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 238 m²
This is stunning 3-bedroom villas situated next to the Akamas Peninsula. The villas will of…
$1,84M
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4 bedroom apartment in Androlikou, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Androlikou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 238 m²
This is stunning 3-bedroom villas situated next to the Akamas Peninsula. The villas will of…
$1,84M
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Androlikou, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Androlikou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 225 m²
One of the most premium - ultimate and serene seafront villas in Cyprus, near the protected …
$1,61M
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4 bedroom apartment in Androlikou, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Androlikou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 225 m²
One of the most premium - ultimate and serene seafront villas in Cyprus, near the protected …
$1,61M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Androlikou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Androlikou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 147 m²
Discover a collection of luxurious villas perfectly positioned to combine modern living with…
$1,27M
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3 bedroom apartment in Androlikou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Androlikou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 147 m²
Discover a collection of luxurious villas perfectly positioned to combine modern living with…
$1,27M
Leave a request
LDV InvestLDV Invest
3 bedroom apartment in Androlikou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Androlikou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 276 m²
Number of floors 3
Guarded complex of premium villas close to Akamas Nature Reserve, Paphos, Cyprus We offer s…
$1,58M
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5 bedroom apartment in Androlikou, Cyprus
5 bedroom apartment
Androlikou, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury complex of villas with rich infrastructure on the first sea line, Paphos, Cyprus We …
$2,29M
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4 bedroom apartment in Androlikou, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Androlikou, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of luxury villas with a panoramic view of the sea, Paphos, Cyprus We offer a high-q…
$1,63M
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Properties features in Androlikou, Cyprus

with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
Cheap
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