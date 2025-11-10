Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Giolou
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Giolou, Cyprus

Apartment Delete
Clear all
6 properties total found
Apartment in Giolou, Cyprus
Apartment
Giolou, Cyprus
This land is located in Loukroumou, Paphos.It has an area of 12,660sqm and is landlocked (c.…
$49,351
Leave a request
Apartment in Giolou, Cyprus
Apartment
Giolou, Cyprus
For sale: Large field with a plot size of 8,160 square meters, located in the peaceful area …
$75,479
Leave a request
Apartment in Giolou, Cyprus
Apartment
Giolou, Cyprus
Agricultural land located in Giolou, Paphos The size of this property is 3345 m.sq and it…
$19,160
Leave a request
Monte OnlineMonte Online
Apartment in Giolou, Cyprus
Apartment
Giolou, Cyprus
Corner residential plot in a quiet and attractive location in Giolou community in Paphos Dis…
$116,121
Leave a request
Apartment in Giolou, Cyprus
Apartment
Giolou, Cyprus
For sale: A fantastic building plot located in the charming village of Giolou. This generous…
$81,285
Leave a request
Apartment in Giolou, Cyprus
Apartment
Giolou, Cyprus
For sale three consecutive agricultural land with a total area of 11708 sq.m. They are locat…
$127,733
Leave a request
MIPIFMIPIF

Properties features in Giolou, Cyprus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go