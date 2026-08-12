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Residential properties for sale in Paphos District, Cyprus

;
Paphos Municipality
2706
Peyia
878
Polis
40
Yeroskipou
1018
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7 852 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
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Villa 3 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 14 m²
Kings Beach Villas Positioned in the highly desirable Tombs of the Kings neighbourhood, K…
$569,647
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Developer
Stasis Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 555 m²
This brand-new four-bedroom villa (plus office) is an off-plan development in the sought-aft…
$2,43M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Floor 3
3 Bedroom Apartment – Brand-New Development in Universal This brand-new residential develop…
$771,448
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 96 m²
Floor 1/5
In the heart of vibrant Paphos city centre rises a contemporary five-storey residential deve…
$663,909
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Agency
John Taylor Cyprus
Languages
English, Русский, Dutch
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5 bedroom house in Peyia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 306 m²
An exceptional five-bedroom detached villa arranged over two floors in the prestigious Coral…
$2,31M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 121 m²
Floor 3/3
Situated in the vibrant coastal area of Kato Paphos, just 600 meters from the sea, this mode…
$1,14M
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Agency
John Taylor Cyprus
Languages
English, Русский, Dutch
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2 bedroom apartment in Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Floor 2
2-Bedroom Apartment in a Prestigious New Residential Community Discover contemporary living …
$574,408
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 3
1-Bedroom Apartment – Brand-New Development in Universal This brand-new residential develop…
$325,992
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Floor 2
2-Bedroom Apartment in a Prestigious New Residential Community Discover contemporary living …
$694,606
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Kouklia, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kouklia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 066 m²
Luxury 5-Bedroom Villa in Venus Rock, Kouklia, Paphos Set within the prestigious Venus Rock…
$4,56M
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2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 3
2 Bedroom Apartment – Brand-New Development in Universal This brand-new residential develop…
$518,104
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
This complex is located in Universal, one of the most popular residential areas of Paphos, a…
$311,748
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2 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
This complex is located in Universal, one of the most popular residential areas of Paphos, a…
$438,757
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2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Floor 1
2 Bedroom Apartment – Brand-New Development in Universal This brand-new residential develop…
$534,709
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Floor 2
3 Bedroom Apartment – Brand-New Development in Universal This brand-new residential develop…
$688,423
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Floor 1
2 Bedroom Apartment – Brand-New Development in Universal This brand-new residential develop…
$494,004
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom house in Chloraka, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Modern 3-Bedroom Bungalow with Sea Views in Lower Chloraka Situated in the sought-after area…
$624,105
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2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Boutique Apartments in Universal, Paphos This contemporary boutique residential development…
$533,917
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3 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Floor 1
3 Bedroom Apartment – Brand-New Development in Universal This brand-new residential develop…
$672,048
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Floor 2
2 Bedroom Apartment – Brand-New Development in Universal This brand-new residential develop…
$536,670
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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1 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1
1-Bedroom Apartment – Brand-New Development in Universal This brand-new residential develop…
$311,001
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
5 bedroom apartment in Kallepeia, Cyprus
5 bedroom apartment
Kallepeia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 390 m²
Located in the picturesque village of Tsada, this exceptional residence offers the perfect c…
$1,21M
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Apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
This complex is located in Universal, one of the most popular residential areas of Paphos, a…
$207,832
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3 bedroom house in Peyia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 171 m²
3-Bedroom Residence The three-bedroom residence is ideal for families who value space, priva…
$1,06M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Boutique Apartments in Universal, Paphos This contemporary boutique residential development…
$533,917
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4 bedroom apartment in Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 324 m²
Floor 3
4-Bedroom Apartment in a Prestigious New Residential Community Discover contemporary living …
$1,75M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 3
3 Bedroom Apartment – Brand-New Development in Universal This brand-new residential develop…
$744,926
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
One-Bedroom Apartment for Sale in Kato Paphos. Discover this beautifully renovated one-bedro…
$311,019
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2 bedroom apartment in Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Floor 1
2-Bedroom Apartment in a Prestigious New Residential Community Discover contemporary living …
$577,875
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom house in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 198 m²
A modern three-bedroom detached villa in the sought-after Geroskipou area of Paphos. Set on …
$535,645
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский

Property types in Paphos District

apartments
houses

Properties features in Paphos District, Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
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Luxury
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