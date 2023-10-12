UAE
Residential properties for sale in Paphos District, Cyprus
1 612 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Villa 3 room villa nearby golf course, with childrens playground, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a...
Tsada, Cyprus
3
142 m²
Accessed via a shaded private courtyard, Hesperides sky-high glass walls fill the open space…
€1,26M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa nearby golf course, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a..., with wellness spa
Tsada, Cyprus
3
1
200 m²
A striking glass bridge leads you to your front door at Amalthia, a beautifully bright villa…
€2,10M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa nearby golf course, with village centre with boutique sto..., with sports ground with tennis academy
Tsada, Cyprus
3
200 m²
As geometric on the inside as it is on the outside, Asteria's mezzanine levels create an imp…
€2,05M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with parking covered, in a gated community, with property features coming soon
Pafos, Cyprus
3
1
137 m²
Property Specifications: Three-bedroom villa embodying an area of 151 square meters that hig…
€585,000
Recommend
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
3
223 m²
€775,000
Recommend
4 room apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
4
2
156 m²
Discover the epitome of comfortable and spacious living, ideally situated in the sought-afte…
€325,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
4
4
240 m²
Welcome to an exceptional villa development in the prestigious Sea Caves area of Pafos, wher…
€1,08M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
4
4
240 m²
Welcome to an exceptional villa development in the prestigious Sea Caves area of Pafos, wher…
€840,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
4
4
245 m²
Welcome to an exceptional villa development in the prestigious Sea Caves area of Pafos, wher…
€755,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
4
4
207 m²
Welcome to a boutique residential project nestled in the charming village of Peyia, near Paf…
€780,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
4
4
207 m²
Welcome to a boutique residential project nestled in the charming village of Peyia, near Paf…
€750,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3
3
128 m²
Discover an exclusive gated community situated in the actively developing area of Geroskipou…
€500,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
2
2
95 m²
Discover an exclusive gated community situated in the actively developing area of Geroskipou…
€370,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
2
2
108 m²
Discover an exclusive gated community situated in the actively developing area of Geroskipou…
€340,000
Recommend
1 room apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
1
1
69 m²
Discover an exclusive gated community situated in the actively developing area of Geroskipou…
€295,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
5
4
205 m²
This freshly renovated stone bungalow in Droushia village sets a new standard in eco-friendl…
€1,80M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Pano Akourdaleia, Cyprus
5
3
332 m²
Presenting a distinctive bungalow set on a generous 16,700 square meter plot, surrounded by …
€1,59M
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa
Pafos, Cyprus
2
2
114 m²
Welcome to this immaculate 2-bedroom house, ready for you to move in and enjoy the beauty of…
€425,500
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Paphos District, Cyprus
3
121 m²
€359,000
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
5
160 m²
€506,000
Recommend
4 room house
Empa, Cyprus
4
159 m²
€355,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Empa, Cyprus
3
4
268 m²
The new residential project is nestled in the charming village of Tala, an upscale suburb ju…
€855,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Empa, Cyprus
3
3
191 m²
The new residential project is nestled in the charming village of Tala, an upscale suburb ju…
€810,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Pafos, Cyprus
3
2
190 m²
Welcome to the exquisite new villa development nestled in the highly sought-after residentia…
€545,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Pafos, Cyprus
3
2
187 m²
Welcome to the exquisite new villa development nestled in the highly sought-after residentia…
€525,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Pafos, Cyprus
3
2
187 m²
Welcome to the exquisite new villa development nestled in the highly sought-after residentia…
€535,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
2
2
95 m²
Introducing a remarkable new project nestled in the heart of Pafos, where convenience meets …
€450,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
2
2
95 m²
Introducing a remarkable new project nestled in the heart of Pafos, where convenience meets …
€430,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Peyia, Cyprus
3
3
158 m²
The new residential complex consisting of 9 modern apartments is located in a secluded and q…
€429,183
Recommend
2 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
2
2
95 m²
Introducing a remarkable new project nestled in the heart of Pafos, where convenience meets …
€380,000
Recommend
