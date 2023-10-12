Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Paphos District

Residential properties for sale in Paphos District, Cyprus

Pafos
824
Peyia
154
Yeroskipou
119
Empa
75
koinoteta empas
75
Polis Chrysochous
61
koinoteta mandrion
59
Tsada
59
1 612 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa nearby golf course, with childrens playground, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a... in Tsada, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa nearby golf course, with childrens playground, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a...
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 142 m²
Accessed via a shaded private courtyard, Hesperides sky-high glass walls fill the open space…
€1,26M
Villa 3 room villa nearby golf course, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a..., with wellness spa in Tsada, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa nearby golf course, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a..., with wellness spa
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
A striking glass bridge leads you to your front door at Amalthia, a beautifully bright villa…
€2,10M
Villa 3 room villa nearby golf course, with village centre with boutique sto..., with sports ground with tennis academy in Tsada, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa nearby golf course, with village centre with boutique sto..., with sports ground with tennis academy
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
As geometric on the inside as it is on the outside, Asteria's mezzanine levels create an imp…
€2,05M
Villa 3 room villa with parking covered, in a gated community, with property features coming soon in Pafos, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with parking covered, in a gated community, with property features coming soon
Pafos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 137 m²
Property Specifications: Three-bedroom villa embodying an area of 151 square meters that hig…
€585,000
3 room house in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 223 m²
€775,000
4 room apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
4 room apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
Discover the epitome of comfortable and spacious living, ideally situated in the sought-afte…
€325,000
Villa 4 room villa in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Welcome to an exceptional villa development in the prestigious Sea Caves area of Pafos, wher…
€1,08M
Villa 4 room villa in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Welcome to an exceptional villa development in the prestigious Sea Caves area of Pafos, wher…
€840,000
Villa 4 room villa in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 245 m²
Welcome to an exceptional villa development in the prestigious Sea Caves area of Pafos, wher…
€755,000
Villa 4 room villa in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 207 m²
Welcome to a boutique residential project nestled in the charming village of Peyia, near Paf…
€780,000
Villa 4 room villa in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 207 m²
Welcome to a boutique residential project nestled in the charming village of Peyia, near Paf…
€750,000
3 room apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 128 m²
Discover an exclusive gated community situated in the actively developing area of Geroskipou…
€500,000
2 room apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Discover an exclusive gated community situated in the actively developing area of Geroskipou…
€370,000
2 room apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Discover an exclusive gated community situated in the actively developing area of Geroskipou…
€340,000
1 room apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Discover an exclusive gated community situated in the actively developing area of Geroskipou…
€295,000
Villa 5 room villa in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 205 m²
This freshly renovated stone bungalow in Droushia village sets a new standard in eco-friendl…
€1,80M
Villa 5 room villa in Pano Akourdaleia, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
Pano Akourdaleia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 332 m²
Presenting a distinctive bungalow set on a generous 16,700 square meter plot, surrounded by …
€1,59M
Villa 2 room villa in Pafos, Cyprus
Villa 2 room villa
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Welcome to this immaculate 2-bedroom house, ready for you to move in and enjoy the beauty of…
€425,500
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Paphos District, Cyprus
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Paphos District, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 121 m²
€359,000
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 160 m²
€506,000
4 room house in Empa, Cyprus
4 room house
Empa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 159 m²
€355,000
Villa 3 room villa in Empa, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 268 m²
The new residential project is nestled in the charming village of Tala, an upscale suburb ju…
€855,000
Villa 3 room villa in Empa, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 191 m²
The new residential project is nestled in the charming village of Tala, an upscale suburb ju…
€810,000
Villa 3 room villa in Pafos, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Welcome to the exquisite new villa development nestled in the highly sought-after residentia…
€545,000
Villa 3 room villa in Pafos, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 187 m²
Welcome to the exquisite new villa development nestled in the highly sought-after residentia…
€525,000
Villa 3 room villa in Pafos, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 187 m²
Welcome to the exquisite new villa development nestled in the highly sought-after residentia…
€535,000
2 room apartment in Pafos, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Introducing a remarkable new project nestled in the heart of Pafos, where convenience meets …
€450,000
2 room apartment in Pafos, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Introducing a remarkable new project nestled in the heart of Pafos, where convenience meets …
€430,000
3 room apartment in Peyia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 158 m²
The new residential complex consisting of 9 modern apartments is located in a secluded and q…
€429,183
2 room apartment in Pafos, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Introducing a remarkable new project nestled in the heart of Pafos, where convenience meets …
€380,000

Property types in Paphos District

apartments
houses

Properties features in Paphos District, Cyprus

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
