Apartments for sale in Drouseia, Cyprus

Apartment in Drousha, Cyprus
Apartment
Drousha, Cyprus
Protected zone land of 13378 sq.m. for sale in Drousia-Pafos. It falls within Da31 zone, wit…
$156,763
$156,763
Apartment in Drousha, Cyprus
Apartment
Drousha, Cyprus
Touristic field, extending to about 8.362 sq.m. in total. Access to the field is via a reg…
$209,018
$209,018
Apartment in Drousha, Cyprus
Apartment
Drousha, Cyprus
For sale 558sq.m. residential plot in Drousia. The asset has a rather normal shape and benef…
$85,930
$85,930
Apartment in Drousha, Cyprus
Apartment
Drousha, Cyprus
This plot is a 1/2 share of a field in Drouseia, Paphos.It has an area of 3,847sqm (1/2 shar…
$148,054
$148,054
Apartment in Drousha, Cyprus
Apartment
Drousha, Cyprus
Industrial land in Drouseia, Paphos.The size of this land is 2705. The building density of t…
$116,121
$116,121
Apartment in Drousha, Cyprus
Apartment
Drousha, Cyprus
The property consists of two adjoining fields that are sold together as a single unit with a…
$104,509
$104,509
Estate Service 24Estate Service 24
Apartment in Drousha, Cyprus
Apartment
Drousha, Cyprus
It is a plot of land with almost trapezoidal shape, situated on a hill with unobstructed vie…
$632,859
$632,859
Apartment in Drousha, Cyprus
Apartment
Drousha, Cyprus
For sale farming-agriculture land in Drousia village,Paphos.The land is in a zone in which t…
$75,479
$75,479
Apartment in Drousha, Cyprus
Apartment
Drousha, Cyprus
Industrial land of 2947sqm with BD 90% , coverage 50% and 2 Floors allowance in Drousia.Offe…
$98,703
$98,703
VernaVerna
Apartment in Drousha, Cyprus
Apartment
Drousha, Cyprus
For sale: A spacious 590 m² development plot located in the peaceful village of Drousia. Thi…
$81,018
$81,018
Apartment in Drousha, Cyprus
Apartment
Drousha, Cyprus
Residential land of 2342sq.m. for sale in Drousia. It falls within Ka8d zone, with 60% build…
$162,569
$162,569
Apartment in Drousha, Cyprus
Apartment
Drousha, Cyprus
Industrial land of 2705sqm in Drousia with BD 90%, coverage 50% and 2 floors allowance
$150,957
$150,957
Apartment in Drousha, Cyprus
Apartment
Drousha, Cyprus
Πρόκειται για επίπεδο βιοτεχνικό χωράφι 2705 τετραγωνικών μέτρων με φυτεία ελιών και αμυγδαλ…
$139,345
$139,345
