Apartments Pool for sale in Limassol District, Cyprus

4 bedroom apartment in Limassol District, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Limassol District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 282 m²
A new icon for Limassol Riviera, this amazing building offers elegance and understated glamo…
$6,54M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 154 m²
This beautiful is situated in Castle Residences of Limassol Marina. An apartment completely …
$3,43M
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Palodeia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Palodeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 126 m²
Three bedroom under construction apartment for sale in City Center - Limassol Province, with…
$612,482
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 121 m²
Three bedroom under construction apartment for sale in City Center - Limassol Province, with…
$552,295
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 177 m²
$662,236
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Koinoteta Mouttagiakas, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Koinoteta Mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 177 m²
$707,657
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Limassol District, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Limassol District, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 158 m²
Floor 2/2
The new project is located in a remote location near the park in the center of the coastal z…
$716,469
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
The uplifting levels of light, the breathtaking sea views, the open, expansive space, and th…
$2,51M
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 235 m²
Three bedroom under construction apartment for sale in Agios Athanasios - Limassol Province,…
$924,488
Leave a request
Room 4 rooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Room 4 rooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 463 m²
For sale under construction a detached four bedroom luxury house in Agios Tychonas - Limasso…
$1,50M
Leave a request
5 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
5 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 661 m²
This building seamlessly melds the captivating allure of upscale coastal living with the ele…
$9,70M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 184 m²
Introducing, a premium and affluent boutique property with warm touches and well-considered …
$531,833
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 318 m²
This exquisite and tranquil suburban development is situated in the most picturesque areas o…
$839,163
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 117 m²
Three bedroom under construction apartment for sale in Agios Athanasios - Limassol Province,…
$727,358
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Limassol District, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
This contemporary building is situated in the city's popular tourist district of Potamos Ger…
$817,367
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Parekklisia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 4
Area 293 m²
This apartment is a masterpiece of exceptional creativity and design by a prominent London a…
$4,64M
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Palodeia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Palodeia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 140 m²
$587,899
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 159 m²
$888,877
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 437 m²
This building seamlessly melds the captivating allure of upscale coastal living with the ele…
$5,23M
Leave a request
Room 4 rooms in Koinoteta Mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Room 4 rooms
Koinoteta Mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 183 m²
Four bedroom detached house under construction for sale in Germasogia - Limassol province, w…
$749,876
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 156 m²
$986,834
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Limassol District, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol District, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 145 m²
For sale new three bedroom penthouse apartment with roof garden in Tourist area - Limassol p…
$1,10M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
From any location in the city, the famous architecture offers the Limassol skyline a startli…
$3,81M
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 287 m²
This property enjoys uninterrupted views of the sea and the coastal city of Limassol and is …
$5,67M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Limassol District, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 320 m²
This Penthouse is situated in the heart of central Limassol, nestled within an exclusive and…
$2,59M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Limassol District, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
This opulent gated residential complex is situated 700 metres from the sea and the well-know…
$809,738
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 190 m²
$1,14M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 203 m²
This building seamlessly melds the captivating allure of upscale coastal living with the ele…
$1,12M
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 149 m²
Two bedroom under construction duplex apartment for sale in kolonakiou area - Limassol Provi…
$767,019
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 187 m²
$996,984
Leave a request

