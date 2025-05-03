Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Limassol District
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Limassol District, Cyprus

Limassol
77
Limassol
1520
Germasogeia
834
Demos Agiou Athanasiou
758
120 properties total found
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 553 m²
Floor 34/2
Sky Duplex One Tower Limassol Exclusively occupying levels 31 to 34, our three and four-b…
Price on request
4 bedroom apartment in Limassol District, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Limassol District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 282 m²
A new icon for Limassol Riviera, this amazing building offers elegance and understated glamo…
$6,54M
3 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 154 m²
This beautiful is situated in Castle Residences of Limassol Marina. An apartment completely …
$3,43M
1 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern residence close to the center of Limassol, Germasogeia, Cyprus We offer luxury apart…
$254,870
1 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 4
Gated low-rise residence with picturesque views, Agios Athanasios, Cyprus We offer apartmen…
$260,071
1 bedroom apartment in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 4
New residence with a swimming pool, Agios Tychonas, Cyprus We offer a spacious luxury apart…
$434,717
5 bedroom apartment in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
5 bedroom apartment
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 760 m²
Number of floors 3
New three-storey villa with swimming pools and a spa area at 290 meters from the sea, Agios …
$5,98M
3 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
The uplifting levels of light, the breathtaking sea views, the open, expansive space, and th…
$2,51M
5 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
5 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 661 m²
This building seamlessly melds the captivating allure of upscale coastal living with the ele…
$9,70M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 93 m²
Number of floors 3
Gated residence with a swimming pool and a view of the sea at 200 meters from the beach, Lim…
$755,321
3 bedroom apartment in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 184 m²
Introducing, a premium and affluent boutique property with warm touches and well-considered …
$531,833
3 bedroom apartment in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 318 m²
This exquisite and tranquil suburban development is situated in the most picturesque areas o…
$839,163
2 bedroom apartment in Parekklisia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 4
Area 293 m²
This apartment is a masterpiece of exceptional creativity and design by a prominent London a…
$4,64M
4 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 437 m²
This building seamlessly melds the captivating allure of upscale coastal living with the ele…
$5,23M
2 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
Floor 18
THE ICON  Do you want to be the owner of one of the Icon's Apartments? Unique design and…
$1,38M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 5
Modern gated residence with a green area, Limassol, Cyprus We offer luminous apartments wit…
$1,04M
2 bedroom apartment in Limassol District, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
This modern development features a three-story structure with a total of eight excellent uni…
$490,420
4 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 540 m²
Number of floors 20
Residence with swimming pools and a spa center on the first sea line, LImassol, Cyprus We o…
$12,61M
1 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
This is 1-bedroom apartment for sale, featuring upgraded finishes, exquisite furnishings, an…
$866,409
3 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
From any location in the city, the famous architecture offers the Limassol skyline a startli…
$3,81M
4 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 287 m²
This property enjoys uninterrupted views of the sea and the coastal city of Limassol and is …
$5,67M
2 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 159 m²
This is a 2-bedroom apartment for sale, featuring upgraded finishes, exquisite furnishings, …
$1,53M
1 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 9/21
This property is in the heart of Limassol's Tourist area in Yermasogeia. This edgy urban-hip…
$1,03M
1 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 3
New residential complex with swimming pools and a view of the sea, Agios Athanasios, Cyprus …
$411,744
2 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 4
New low-rise residence with close to a yacht marina, Limassol, Cyprus We offer apartments w…
$336,906
3 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 203 m²
This building seamlessly melds the captivating allure of upscale coastal living with the ele…
$1,12M
3 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
This building seamlessly melds the captivating allure of upscale coastal living with the ele…
$2,51M
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 193 m²
Number of floors 4
Gated residence with green areas and a parking in the heart of Limassol, Cyprus We offer sp…
$1,71M
4 bedroom apartment in Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas in a prestigious residential area of Limassol, Cyprus We offer villas…
$716,427
3 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 203 m²
Number of floors 6
Residence with swimming pools and a beach on the first sea line, Limassol, Cyprus We offer …
$956,377
