Apartments for sale in Prastio Avdimou, Cyprus

3 BHK
3
3 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Prasteio Avdimou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Prasteio Avdimou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Off plan 3 bedroom house located in Prastio Avdimou village of Limasssol. Living area 142sqm…
$441,260
Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
3 bedroom apartment in Prasteio Avdimou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Prasteio Avdimou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Off plan 3 bedroom house located in Prastio Avdimou village of Limasssol. Living area 142sqm…
$437,324
Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
3 bedroom apartment in Prasteio Avdimou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Prasteio Avdimou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
$439,639
Properties features in Prastio Avdimou, Cyprus

