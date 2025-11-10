Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Ag Amvrosios Lemesou, Cyprus

Apartment in Ayios Amvrosios, Cyprus
Apartment
Ayios Amvrosios, Cyprus
Residential land in Agios Amvrosios village, in Limassol.  It has an irregular shape and a s…
$54,577
Apartment in Ayios Amvrosios, Cyprus
Apartment
Ayios Amvrosios, Cyprus
Residential land for sale located in Agios Amvrosios village, of Limassol. It has an area o…
$98,703
Apartment in Ayios Amvrosios, Cyprus
Apartment
Ayios Amvrosios, Cyprus
A residential land in Agios Ambrosios area in Limassol, in H5 zone, 20% cover ratio, buildin…
$98,703
Monte OnlineMonte Online
Apartment in Ayios Amvrosios, Cyprus
Apartment
Ayios Amvrosios, Cyprus
Residential land for Sale in Agios Amvrosios village, of Limassol. It is located c. 360m we…
$127,733
Apartment in Ayios Amvrosios, Cyprus
Apartment
Ayios Amvrosios, Cyprus
Available residential land in Agios Amvrosios village, in Limassol.The land is located c. 17…
$116,121
Apartment in Ayios Amvrosios, Cyprus
Apartment
Ayios Amvrosios, Cyprus
Mixed use land in Agios Amvrosios village in Limassol. The 57% of the land is in H4 zone (re…
$116,121
MIPIFMIPIF
Apartment in Ayios Amvrosios, Cyprus
Apartment
Ayios Amvrosios, Cyprus
Agricultural land with a building density & coverage of 10%.With approval, a single property…
$209,018
Apartment in Ayios Amvrosios, Cyprus
Apartment
Ayios Amvrosios, Cyprus
Agricultural land of 5352 sqm located in Agios Ambrosios is available now. The land is in g…
$58,060
4 bedroom apartment in Ayios Amvrosios, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Ayios Amvrosios, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Agios  Ambrosios  is situated on the north-west side of Limassol, just 27 kilometers away. T…
$209,018
Property InvestProperty Invest
Apartment in Ayios Amvrosios, Cyprus
Apartment
Ayios Amvrosios, Cyprus
Agricultural land in Agios Amvrosios village in Limassol. The land is in G3 zone, with 10 % …
$63,867
