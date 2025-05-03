Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Limassol District
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Limassol District, Cyprus

Limassol
77
Limassol
1520
Germasogeia
834
Demos Agiou Athanasiou
758
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
29 properties total found
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 553 m²
Floor 34/2
Sky Duplex One Tower Limassol Exclusively occupying levels 31 to 34, our three and four-b…
Price on request
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 4
Gated low-rise residence with picturesque views, Agios Athanasios, Cyprus We offer apartmen…
$260,071
Leave a request
5 bedroom apartment in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
5 bedroom apartment
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 760 m²
Number of floors 3
New three-storey villa with swimming pools and a spa area at 290 meters from the sea, Agios …
$5,98M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Limassol District, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Limassol District, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 158 m²
Floor 2/2
The new project is located in a remote location near the park in the center of the coastal z…
$716,469
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 9/21
This property is in the heart of Limassol's Tourist area in Yermasogeia. This edgy urban-hip…
$1,03M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Limassol District, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol District, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 1/3
The new project is located in a remote location near the park in the center of the coastal z…
$532,376
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 3
High quality apartments in a new residential complex, Agios Tychonas, Limassol, Cyprus An o…
$247,588
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 109 m²
Number of floors 4
New low-rise residence with a swimming pool close to Limassol Port, Cyprus We offer apartme…
$717,283
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 119 m²
Number of floors 5
New residence with a gym close to the beach and the town center, Agios Athanasios, Cyprus W…
$603,365
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Pano Platres, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Pano Platres, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 167 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villas, surrounded by the pine forest, close to the ski resort, Platres, Cyprus …
$769,810
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/3
3-Bedroom Apartment in the City Center The property is situated in Agios Nektarios distri…
$515,424
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern high quality sea view villas in Agios Tychonas, Limassol, Cyprus The new residential…
$686,587
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 23
Exquisite apartments in a premium residential complex with the best range of services, Limas…
$3,43M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 169 m²
Number of floors 27
Exclusive apartments in a new residential complex on the seafront, Germasogeia, Limassol, Cy…
$1,69M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Floor 1/3
2-Bedroom Apartment in Mesa Geitonia The apartment is located in the residential complex …
$320,319
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/3
A new residential complex of nine apartments in a picturesque corner of the prestigious Pota…
$268,676
Leave a request
5 bedroom apartment in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
5 bedroom apartment
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 837 m²
Number of floors 3
New complex of villas with swimming pools at 600 meters from the beach, Agios Tychonas, Cypr…
$4,35M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
Floor 2/4
2-Bedroom Apartment in Kato Polemidia Kato Polemidia is a new developing area after the h…
$402,534
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 4
2-Bedroom Apartment with a Private Garden The complex is perfectly situated at the highes…
$533,865
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 221 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of townhouses with swimming pools and gardens, Germasogeia, Cyprus We offer com…
$1,30M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 3
Low-rise residence with a view of the mountains in a quiet area, Agios Tychonas, Cyprus We …
$391,245
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 6
Luxury low-rise residence in Limassol, Cyprus We offer premium apartments: 2 three-level p…
$754,206
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Floor 1/3
A new residential complex of nine apartments in a picturesque corner of the prestigious Pota…
$497,548
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 3
Exclusive residence with a panoramic view in a prestigious area, Agios Athanasios, Cyprus W…
$236,144
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 4
Low-rise apartment complex with swimming pool and gym, with sea and city views, Panthea, Lim…
$665,782
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 131 m²
Number of floors 3
Gated residence with a swimming pool near the beach, Pyrgos, Cyprus We offer spacious apart…
$1,01M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Episkopi Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Episkopi Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 198 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens in a quiet area, Episkopi, Cyprus We …
$489,057
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Limassol District, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Limassol District, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
Floor 1/3
A new residential complex of nine apartments in a picturesque corner of the prestigious Pota…
$666,714
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 121 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view in a picturesque area, limassol, …
$520,142
Leave a request

Property types in Limassol District

penthouses
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Limassol District, Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go