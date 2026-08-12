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Apartments for sale in Paramytha, Cyprus

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7 properties total found
Apartment in Paramytha, Cyprus
Apartment
Paramytha, Cyprus
This 7,841 sq.m. plot is ideally located right on the main Limassol-Troodos road, offering e…
$282,319
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2 bedroom apartment in Paramytha, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paramytha, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
A new project located in Paramytha area, Limassol. The project located in a quiet – relaxing…
$292,380
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Apartment in Paramytha, Cyprus
Apartment
Paramytha, Cyprus
This property is an agriculture field in Paramytha villlage, in Limassol.The land has an are…
$161,325
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Apartment in Paramytha, Cyprus
Apartment
Paramytha, Cyprus
LAND IN PARAMYTHA 29915SQM ,16800SQM IS INDUSTRIAL AND THE REST AGRICULTURAL.BUILDING DENSIT…
$691,393
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2 bedroom apartment in Paramytha, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paramytha, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
A new project located in Paramytha area, Limassol. The project located in a quiet – relaxing…
$268,989
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Apartment in Paramytha, Cyprus
Apartment
Paramytha, Cyprus
For sale is a field with a plot size of 464 m², located in the peaceful village of Paramytha…
$144,201
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Apartment in Paramytha, Cyprus
Apartment
Paramytha, Cyprus
A nice 6021sqm agricultural land with amazing panoramic view in Paramytha village in Limasso…
$115,232
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