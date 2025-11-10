Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Agios Konstantinos
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Agios Konstantinos, Cyprus

1 BHK
4
3 BHK
4
Apartment Delete
Clear all
9 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Agios Konstantinos, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Agios Konstantinos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Floor 1/2
3-Bedroom Apartments / Houses The 3-bedroom residences represent the pinnacle of spacious fa…
$304,778
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom apartment in Agios Konstantinos, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Agios Konstantinos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Floor 2/2
3-Bedroom Apartments / Houses The 3-bedroom residences represent the pinnacle of spacious fa…
$310,529
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom apartment in Agios Konstantinos, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Agios Konstantinos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Floor 2/2
3-Bedroom Apartment The 3-bedroom apartment provides generous space and refined design for f…
$385,286
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom apartment in Agios Konstantinos, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Agios Konstantinos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Floor 1/2
3-Bedroom Apartment The 3-bedroom apartment provides generous space and refined design for f…
$299,028
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Agios Konstantinos, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Agios Konstantinos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 2/2
1-Bedroom Apartment The 1-bedroom apartment offers a stylish and functional living space, id…
$201,269
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Agios Konstantinos, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Konstantinos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 2/2
2-Bedroom Apartments The 2-bedroom apartments at Konstantinou & Evripidi Avenue offer a perf…
$299,028
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
MIPIFMIPIF
1 bedroom apartment in Agios Konstantinos, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Agios Konstantinos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 1/2
1-Bedroom Apartment The 1-bedroom apartment offers a stylish and functional living space, id…
$189,768
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Agios Konstantinos, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Agios Konstantinos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/2
1-Bedroom Apartments The 1-bedroom apartments are designed for modern comfort and functional…
$189,768
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Agios Konstantinos, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Agios Konstantinos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/2
1-Bedroom Apartments The 1-bedroom apartments are designed for modern comfort and functional…
$195,518
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
AuraAura

Properties features in Agios Konstantinos, Cyprus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go