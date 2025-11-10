Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Dora
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Dora, Cyprus

Apartment Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
Apartment in Dora, Cyprus
Apartment
Dora, Cyprus
Available land in Apsiou village in Limassol. It has an area of 27,091sqm, building density …
$59,570
Leave a request
Apartment in Dora, Cyprus
Apartment
Dora, Cyprus
Agriculture land in Dora village of Limassol district. It is situated at a distance approxim…
$35,998
Leave a request
Apartment in Dora, Cyprus
Apartment
Dora, Cyprus
Residential land in Dora village, Limassol It has an almost rectangular shape and an even sl…
$32,514
Leave a request
Apartment in Dora, Cyprus
Apartment
Dora, Cyprus
Two adjoining fields within the residential zone in Dora Community, in Limassol District. Th…
$32,514
Leave a request
Apartment in Dora, Cyprus
Apartment
Dora, Cyprus
The property for sale concerns 3 abutting fields, in Dora village of Limassol district. The …
$47,610
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Dora, Cyprus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go