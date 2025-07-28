Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Koinoteta Phoinikarion, Cyprus

4 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Foinikaria, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Foinikaria, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
This modern one-bedroom apartment in Fremont Park offers comfort and convenience within a ga…
$316,327
3 bedroom apartment in Foinikaria, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Foinikaria, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 174 m²
This spacious three-bedroom apartment in Flow is ideal for modern urban living just minutes …
$723,700
3 bedroom apartment in Foinikaria, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Foinikaria, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This spacious three-bedroom apartment in Fremont Park offers family-friendly living in a gat…
$723,700
TekceTekce
1 bedroom apartment in Foinikaria, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Foinikaria, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
This stylish one-bedroom apartment in Flow offers the perfect mix of modern comfort and urba…
$316,327
Properties features in Koinoteta Phoinikarion, Cyprus

with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
