Apartments for sale in Silikou, Cyprus

11 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Silikou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Silikou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
This Villa is located outside Ayios Georgios village which is only a 20 minutes drive to Lim…
$725,037
Apartment in Silikou, Cyprus
Apartment
Silikou, Cyprus
Large flat land located in Silikou village.The coverage is 10% with a build factor is 10% wi…
$232,242
Apartment in Silikou, Cyprus
Apartment
Silikou, Cyprus
A large flat residential land in the beautiful mountain village of Silikou situated only a 2…
$92,897
Apartment in Silikou, Cyprus
Apartment
Silikou, Cyprus
For sale: A spacious field with a plot size of 3011 m2, located in the beautiful area of Sil…
$52,254
Apartment in Silikou, Cyprus
Apartment
Silikou, Cyprus
Silikou A beautiful semi-mountainous village in the Kouris valley with a boisterous medieval…
$58,060
Apartment in Silikou, Cyprus
Apartment
Silikou, Cyprus
A large residential flat land situated in the beautiful village of Silikou which is situated…
$92,897
Apartment in Silikou, Cyprus
Apartment
Silikou, Cyprus
Residential land in the village of Silikou, in Limassol.It has an area of 651sqm and and is …
$62,705
Apartment in Silikou, Cyprus
Apartment
Silikou, Cyprus
Flat land for sale in the serene and picturesque village of Sillikou, offering a quiet rural…
$116,121
Apartment in Silikou, Cyprus
Apartment
Silikou, Cyprus
Agricultural land in a quiet and beautiful area in Silikou village, in Limassol District. It…
$16,257
Apartment in Silikou, Cyprus
Apartment
Silikou, Cyprus
Discover a rare opportunity to own a stunning 3494 m2 plot of land in the charming village o…
$65,028
Properties features in Silikou, Cyprus

