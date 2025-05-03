Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Limassol District, Cyprus

Limassol
77
Limassol
1520
Germasogeia
834
Demos Agiou Athanasiou
758
1 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Experience the essence of modern Mediterranean living with this exceptional new residential …
$293,338
2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
In one of Limassol’s most privileged coastal neighborhoods, a boutique residence redefines m…
$936,426
3 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 202 m²
Perched in the heart of prestigious Germasogeia, this magnificent full-floor penthouse offer…
$1,35M
2 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Experience the essence of modern Mediterranean living with this exceptional new residential …
$392,058
1 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
In one of Limassol’s most privileged coastal neighborhoods, a boutique residence redefines m…
$676,934
3 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Experience the essence of modern Mediterranean living with this exceptional new residential …
$755,910
3 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 127 m²
In one of Limassol’s most privileged coastal neighborhoods, a boutique residence redefines m…
$2,37M
2 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
A modern development in Zakaki area of Limassol. Great location very close to the Beach at a…
$468,213
3 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Floor 3/3
In Ayios Athanasios Hill in Limassol, developer are creating a new residential project. The …
$488,474
3 bedroom apartment in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Introducing an exquisite luxury residential project in Agios Tychonas, Limassol, featuring 1…
$1,07M
3 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
A contemporary residential project is conveniently located in Linopetra tourist area in Lima…
$1,63M
2 bedroom apartment in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Fully designer renovated spacious two-bedroom apartment with a sea view opposite Four Season…
$443,270
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 3/3
Project in Germasogeia area (Limassol). The building is located close to the main road conne…
$493,853
2 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Floor 4/5
Centrally located between two international airports and a stunning seafront promenade, Lima…
$570,527
1 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 3/4
A contemporary residential project in the heart of city centre in Katholiki Area in Limassol…
$411,636
3 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
A new project located in the prestigious residential area in Agios Athanasios, Limassol. Loc…
$647,433
2 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Floor 2
A modern 3 storeys building with luxury 6 apartments of 2 bedrooms. Modern open plan layouts…
$450,360
1 bedroom apartment in Limassol District, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Limassol District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Part of a successful series of urban apartments a stone’s throw away from Limassol’s coastli…
$462,487
2 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
Premium residential development located in Agios Spyridonas area, Limassol. The project cons…
$398,013
2 bedroom apartment in Limassol District, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Floor 2/3
Apartment for sale in a new complex, which will be located in one of the best places in Lima…
$494,297
2 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 2
House is located in Ayios Athanasios, Limassol and it is a full apartment community. This pr…
$531,153
1 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
A gated residential development in Katholiki area in Limassol. Located in the center of all …
$476,520
3 bedroom apartment in Limassol District, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Limassol District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
A premium gated residential complex presents 5 apartments and 3 penthouses, all are with the…
$1,36M
1 bedroom apartment in Limassol District, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Limassol District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Variety of layouts are available for 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments, all with open living are…
$898,645
3 bedroom apartment in Limassol District, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Limassol District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
3 bedroom, fully furnished apartment for sale located in a complex on the first line of the …
$471,987
2 bedroom apartment in Tserkezoi Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Tserkezoi Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
A beautiful contemporary development designed with exceptional architecture and discerning t…
$245,501
2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
2 bedroom apartment in Dasoudi area 200 m from the Dasoudi Beach Parking The complex is …
$510,774
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
Floor 4/4
This is a new, luxurious estate of apartment residences. Offering a choice of studio, 1 and …
$987,925
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Floor 3
This project offers exceptional living spaces that perfectly blend luxury, comfort, and conv…
$592,755
1 bedroom apartment in Limassol District, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Limassol District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Modern project in Panthea, Limassol.  The project consists of 8 luxury apartments. Sea view …
$214,584
