Apartments with garden for sale in Limassol District, Cyprus

Limassol
77
Limassol
1520
Germasogeia
834
Demos Agiou Athanasiou
758
129 properties total found
3 room apartment in Palodeia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Palodeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 126 m²
Three bedroom under construction apartment for sale in City Center - Limassol Province, with…
$612,482
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern residence close to the center of Limassol, Germasogeia, Cyprus We offer luxury apart…
$254,870
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 4
Gated low-rise residence with picturesque views, Agios Athanasios, Cyprus We offer apartmen…
$260,071
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 4
New residence with a swimming pool, Agios Tychonas, Cyprus We offer a spacious luxury apart…
$434,717
Leave a request
5 bedroom apartment in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
5 bedroom apartment
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 760 m²
Number of floors 3
New three-storey villa with swimming pools and a spa area at 290 meters from the sea, Agios …
$5,98M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern residence at 700 meters from the beach, in the center of Limassol, Cyprus We offer a…
$689,026
Leave a request
Room 3 rooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Room 3 rooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 165 m²
Three bedroom detached house under construction for sale in Germasogia - Limassol province, …
$549,909
Leave a request
Room 4 rooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Room 4 rooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 463 m²
For sale under construction a detached four bedroom luxury house in Agios Tychonas - Limasso…
$1,50M
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 93 m²
Number of floors 3
Gated residence with a swimming pool and a view of the sea at 200 meters from the beach, Lim…
$755,321
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 161 m²
Number of floors 2
Residence with swimming pools close to beaches, Agios Tychonas, Cyprus We offer modern vill…
$1,24M
Leave a request
Room 3 rooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Room 3 rooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 152 m²
For sale a detached modern three bedroom house in Lakatamia - Nicosia province, under constr…
$273,955
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 5
Modern gated residence with a green area, Limassol, Cyprus We offer luminous apartments wit…
$1,04M
Leave a request
Room 4 rooms in Koinoteta Mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Room 4 rooms
Koinoteta Mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 183 m²
Four bedroom detached house under construction for sale in Germasogia - Limassol province, w…
$749,876
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Limassol District, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol District, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 145 m²
For sale new three bedroom penthouse apartment with roof garden in Tourist area - Limassol p…
$1,10M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 147 m²
Number of floors 2
New residence with a swimming pool close to beaches and the center of Limassol, Cyprus We o…
$810,381
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 5
Residential complex with spacious terraces, close to business centre and beach, Agios Athana…
$579,463
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Limassol District, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 320 m²
This Penthouse is situated in the heart of central Limassol, nestled within an exclusive and…
$2,59M
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 101 m²
Two bedroom penthouse apartment under construction for sale in Agio Athanasio - Limassol Pro…
$295,291
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 3
New residential complex with swimming pools and a view of the sea, Agios Athanasios, Cyprus …
$411,744
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Koinoteta Mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Koinoteta Mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 17
Residence with a garden at 100 meters from the sea, Mouttagiaka, Cyprus The residence featu…
$3,26M
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 72 m²
New two bedroom apartment for sale in Paralimni - Famagusta province, on the second floor of…
$124,979
Leave a request
Room 4 rooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Room 4 rooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 472 m²
For sale under construction a detached four bedroom luxury house in Agios Tychonas - Limasso…
$1,50M
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 193 m²
Number of floors 4
Gated residence with green areas and a parking in the heart of Limassol, Cyprus We offer sp…
$1,71M
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas in a prestigious residential area of Limassol, Cyprus We offer villas…
$716,427
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 116 m²
Number of floors 6
Residence with gardens and a gym in the center of Limassol, Cyprus We offer apartments with…
$615,848
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 203 m²
Number of floors 6
Residence with swimming pools and a beach on the first sea line, Limassol, Cyprus We offer …
$956,377
Leave a request
Room 4 rooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Room 4 rooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 183 m²
Four bedroom detached house under construction for sale in Germasogia - Limassol province, w…
$544,939
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 3
High quality apartments in a new residential complex, Agios Tychonas, Limassol, Cyprus An o…
$247,588
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 109 m²
Number of floors 4
New low-rise residence with a swimming pool close to Limassol Port, Cyprus We offer apartme…
$717,283
Leave a request
Room 6 rooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Room 6 rooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 240 m²
Luxurious four bedroom house for sale plus maid's room and office, in the GSP area in Strovo…
$949,842
Leave a request

