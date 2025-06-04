Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Agios Georgios Lemesou
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Agios Georgios Lemesou, Cyprus

1 BHK
5
2 BHK
7
3 BHK
4
Apartment Delete
Clear all
17 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Agios Georgios, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Georgios, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 156 m²
Floor 156
A stunning complex located in one of the most beautiful areas of the island, with panoramic …
$705,740
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Agios Georgios, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Georgios, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 110
Luxury 2 bedroom apartment in an exclusive project located in Agios Tikhonas district of Lim…
$933,399
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Agios Georgios, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Georgios, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 137 m²
Floor 137
A stunning complex located in one of the most beautiful areas of the island, with panoramic …
$637,443
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Agios Georgios, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Georgios, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 139 m²
Floor 139
Main advantages:- iconic architecture from a leading bureau from London; - spectacular views…
$1,00M
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Agios Georgios, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Agios Georgios, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 104 m²
Floor 104
A stunning complex located in one of the most beautiful areas of the island, with panoramic …
$455,316
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Agios Georgios, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Agios Georgios, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 171 m²
Floor 171
Major benefits:- landmark architecture from a leading bureau from London;- breathtaking sea …
$1,21M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Agios Georgios, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Georgios, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 171 m²
Floor 171
Main advantages:- iconic architecture from a leading bureau from London;- spectacular views …
$1,22M
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Agios Georgios, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Agios Georgios, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 104 m²
Floor 104
A stunning complex located in one of the most beautiful areas of the island, with panoramic …
$546,380
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Agios Georgios, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Georgios, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 207 m²
Floor 207
A stunning complex located in one of the most beautiful areas of the island, with panoramic …
$739,889
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Agios Georgios, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Agios Georgios, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 164 m²
Floor 164
Main advantages: - iconic architecture from a leading bureau from London; - breathtaking vie…
$1,31M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Agios Georgios, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Agios Georgios, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 166 m²
Floor 166
Main advantages:- iconic architecture from a leading bureau from London;- spectacular views …
$1,23M
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Agios Georgios, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Agios Georgios, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 460 m²
Floor 460
Main advantages:- iconic architecture from a leading bureau from London; - spectacular views…
$1,91M
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Agios Georgios, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Agios Georgios, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 104 m²
Floor 104
A stunning complex located in one of the most beautiful areas of the island, with panoramic …
$512,231
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Agios Georgios, Cyprus
Studio apartment
Agios Georgios, Cyprus
Area 79 m²
Floor 79
Main advantages:- iconic architecture from a leading bureau from London;- spectacular views …
$569,145
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Agios Georgios, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Agios Georgios, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 217 m²
Floor 217
A stunning complex located in one of the most beautiful areas of the island, with panoramic …
$865,101
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Agios Georgios, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Agios Georgios, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 73
Main advantages: - iconic architecture from a leading bureau from London; - breathtaking vie…
$591,911
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Agios Georgios, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Agios Georgios, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 86 m²
Floor 86
Main advantages:- iconic architecture from a leading bureau from London;- spectacular views …
$614,677
Leave a request

Properties features in Agios Georgios Lemesou, Cyprus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go