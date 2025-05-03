Show property on map Show properties list
Studios for Sale in Limassol District, Cyprus

Limassol
10
Germasogeia
3
Ypsonas Municipality
4
Ypsonas
4
28 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 4
Attention to the lobby interiors of premium residential complex :flow in the center of Limas…
$351,262
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Koinoteta Mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Koinoteta Mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
The complex located in Limassol, at  a privileged location only 200m from the  beach. Gated …
$392,975
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Limassol District, Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Limassol District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 3/3
This residences features 25 serviced studio apartments located in Limassol's Old Town. Ameni…
$216,246
Studio apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
Studio apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 1
A premier investment opportunity located in the heart of Limassol’s Historical Centre, The p…
$233,809
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Trachoni Municipality, Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Trachoni Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 2/2
A project in the Fasouri area, Limassol. The apartments include a veranda, a parking space a…
$158,068
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Limassol, Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
A premier investment opportunity located in the heart of Limassol’s Historical Centre, The p…
$262,349
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Limassol, Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 2/4
For sale the contemporary apartment in a large gated complex. The complex includes a swimmi…
$265,642
Studio apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
Studio apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 1
A premier investment opportunity located in the heart of Limassol’s Historical Centre, The p…
$219,539
Studio apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
Studio apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
A premier investment opportunity located in the heart of Limassol’s Historical Centre, The p…
$217,344
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 1
Attention to the lobby interiors of premium residential complex :flow in the center of Limas…
$318,332
Studio apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
Studio apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1
A premier investment opportunity located in the heart of Limassol’s Historical Centre, The p…
$256,861
Studio apartment in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Studio apartment
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 4
This upcoming residential complex offers a modern and luxurious living experience, designed …
$164,654
Studio apartment in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Studio apartment
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 1
This upcoming residential complex offers a modern and luxurious living experience, designed …
$148,189
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/4
All apartments offer breathtaking panoramic views of the mountains and the city. Thoughtful …
$384,454
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 2
Here, you can enjoy the best of both worlds — a peaceful escape where nature’s sounds fill t…
$340,285
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 3
Attention to the lobby interiors of premium residential complex :flow in the center of Limas…
$340,285
Studio apartment in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Studio apartment
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 2
This upcoming residential complex offers a modern and luxurious living experience, designed …
$153,677
Studio apartment in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Studio apartment
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 2/5
Discover this Residence, an exquisite new property located in the sought-after Kato Polemidi…
$148,189
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Limassol, Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1
Experience Urban Elegance in Zakaki, Limassol Welcome to the project, your new luxury home …
$214,050
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Limassol, Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 2/4
For sale the contemporary apartment in a large gated complex. The complex includes a swimmi…
$274,424
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Limassol, Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Luxury studio for sale in the One Tower residential project in Limassol, Neapolis district -…
$697,036
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Luxury Living in Germasogeia Village, Cyprus Discover an exclusive luxury apartment block i…
$200,878
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 5
Attention to the lobby interiors of premium residential complex :flow in the center of Limas…
$362,239
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Limassol District, Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Limassol District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 1/3
This residences features 25 serviced studio apartments located in Limassol's Old Town. Ameni…
$209,660
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Limassol District, Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Limassol District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 2/3
This residences features 25 serviced studio apartments located in Limassol's Old Town. Ameni…
$198,683
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 2
This high-end Studio apartment is located in the heart of Germasogia, Limassol. It consists …
$301,866
Studio apartment in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Studio apartment
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 3
This upcoming residential complex offers a modern and luxurious living experience, designed …
$159,166
Studio apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
Studio apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
A premier investment opportunity located in the heart of Limassol’s Historical Centre, The p…
$218,441
Properties features in Limassol District, Cyprus

