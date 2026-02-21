Apartments for sale in Koilani, Cyprus

Show property on map Show properties list
Apartment 7 bedrooms in Kilani, Cyprus
Apartment 7 bedrooms
Kilani, Cyprus
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
Located in the Lemesos (Limassol) district, the charming village of Koilani sits at an altit…
$3,46M
Apartment in Kilani, Cyprus
Apartment
Kilani, Cyprus
The land has road access, with a 10% Building Density and coverage and an allowance to build…
$288,081
Apartment in Kilani, Cyprus
Apartment
Kilani, Cyprus
A large Agricultural land situated in Koilani Limassol is available. Planning z Density = 10…
$57,616
Otium DevelopmentOtium Development
Apartment in Kilani, Cyprus
Apartment
Kilani, Cyprus
Agricultural elevated land, attached to a registered road in Koilani with water and electric…
$63,378
Apartment in Kilani, Cyprus
Apartment
Kilani, Cyprus
For sale: A large 6,355 m2 field situated in the peaceful area of Koilani. This spacious plo…
$123,098
Apartment in Kilani, Cyprus
Apartment
Kilani, Cyprus
An opportunity to acquire three abutting agricultural fields offered as a single unified pro…
$23,207
Apartment in Kilani, Cyprus
Apartment
Kilani, Cyprus
Residential land in Koilani village of Limassol district. It is situated at a distance appro…
$80,663
Apartment in Kilani, Cyprus
Apartment
Kilani, Cyprus
A beautiful piece of land in the area of Koilani village with a build factor of 10%.The vill…
$115,232
Apartment in Kilani, Cyprus
Apartment
Kilani, Cyprus
Koilani its a beautiful village near Pera Pedi, Platres and 30 minutes from LimassolThis pie…
$74,901
Apartment in Kilani, Cyprus
Apartment
Kilani, Cyprus
Land of 2007sqm, coverage ratio 10%, building density 10% and permissible no. of floors 2, i…
$43,212
