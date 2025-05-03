Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments Terraced for sale in Limassol District, Cyprus

Limassol
77
Limassol
1520
Germasogeia
834
Demos Agiou Athanasiou
758
147 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 4
New low-rise residence in the heart of Limassol, Cyprus We offer apartments with verandas a…
$755,321
1 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern residence close to the center of Limassol, Germasogeia, Cyprus We offer luxury apart…
$254,870
1 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 4
Gated low-rise residence with picturesque views, Agios Athanasios, Cyprus We offer apartmen…
$260,071
1 bedroom apartment in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 4
New residence with a swimming pool, Agios Tychonas, Cyprus We offer a spacious luxury apart…
$434,717
5 bedroom apartment in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
5 bedroom apartment
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 760 m²
Number of floors 3
New three-storey villa with swimming pools and a spa area at 290 meters from the sea, Agios …
$5,98M
2 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern residence at 700 meters from the beach, in the center of Limassol, Cyprus We offer a…
$689,026
1 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 6
New residence with a swimming pool in a quiet and prestigious area, 350 meters from the beac…
$676,185
2 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 3
New residence in one of the most prestigious areas of Limassol, Cyprus We offer apartments …
$418,415
2 bedroom apartment in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 3
New luxury residence close to the city center, Kato Polemidia, Cyprus We offer apartments w…
$273,928
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 93 m²
Number of floors 3
Gated residence with a swimming pool and a view of the sea at 200 meters from the beach, Lim…
$755,321
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 3
Residence with a parking at 950 meters from the sea, Agios Athanasios, Cyprus We offer apar…
$978,113
2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 4
New gated residence with a swimming pool at 400 meters from the beach, Germasogeia, Cyprus …
$717,796
3 bedroom apartment in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 161 m²
Number of floors 2
Residence with swimming pools close to beaches, Agios Tychonas, Cyprus We offer modern vill…
$1,24M
1 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 62 m²
Number of floors 4
New low-rise residence close to Limassol Marina, Germasogeia, Cyprus We offer new apartment…
$379,496
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 5
Modern gated residence with a green area, Limassol, Cyprus We offer luminous apartments wit…
$1,04M
4 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 540 m²
Number of floors 20
Residence with swimming pools and a spa center on the first sea line, LImassol, Cyprus We o…
$12,61M
2 bedroom apartment in Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 147 m²
Number of floors 2
New residence with a swimming pool close to beaches and the center of Limassol, Cyprus We o…
$810,381
3 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 5
Residential complex with spacious terraces, close to business centre and beach, Agios Athana…
$579,463
2 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 5
Modern residence at 300 meters from the sea, in the center of Limassol, Cyprus We offer spa…
$728,151
1 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 3
New residential complex with swimming pools and a view of the sea, Agios Athanasios, Cyprus …
$411,744
2 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 4
New low-rise residence with close to a yacht marina, Limassol, Cyprus We offer apartments w…
$336,906
2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 4
Residence with a parking in a prestigious area of Limassol, Cyprus We offer an apartment wi…
$474,106
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Koinoteta Mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Koinoteta Mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 17
Residence with a garden at 100 meters from the sea, Mouttagiaka, Cyprus The residence featu…
$3,26M
2 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 3
New residence with a parking in the prestigious area of Agios Athanasios, Cyprus We offer t…
$423,849
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 193 m²
Number of floors 4
Gated residence with green areas and a parking in the heart of Limassol, Cyprus We offer sp…
$1,71M
4 bedroom apartment in Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas in a prestigious residential area of Limassol, Cyprus We offer villas…
$716,427
3 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 116 m²
Number of floors 6
Residence with gardens and a gym in the center of Limassol, Cyprus We offer apartments with…
$615,848
3 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 203 m²
Number of floors 6
Residence with swimming pools and a beach on the first sea line, Limassol, Cyprus We offer …
$956,377
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 302 m²
Number of floors 5
New low-rise residence with a swimming pool and a parking at 300 meters from the beach, Lima…
$1,66M
1 bedroom apartment in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 3
High quality apartments in a new residential complex, Agios Tychonas, Limassol, Cyprus An o…
$247,588
