  2. Cyprus
  3. Limassol District
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Limassol District, Cyprus

Limassol
90
Limassol
1634
Demos Agiou Athanasiou
923
Germasogeia
946
7 038 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Experience the essence of modern Mediterranean living with this exceptional new residential …
$293,338
2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
In one of Limassol’s most privileged coastal neighborhoods, a boutique residence redefines m…
$936,426
4 bedroom house in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 272 m²
A new development located in Ypsonas area of Limassol. Located very close to the only mall c…
$834,886
4 bedroom house in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 289 m²
A new development located in Ypsonas area of Limassol. Located very close to the only mall c…
$857,450
3 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 202 m²
Perched in the heart of prestigious Germasogeia, this magnificent full-floor penthouse offer…
$1,35M
2 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Experience the essence of modern Mediterranean living with this exceptional new residential …
$392,058
1 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
In one of Limassol’s most privileged coastal neighborhoods, a boutique residence redefines m…
$676,934
3 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Experience the essence of modern Mediterranean living with this exceptional new residential …
$755,910
3 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 127 m²
In one of Limassol’s most privileged coastal neighborhoods, a boutique residence redefines m…
$2,37M
2 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
A modern development in Zakaki area of Limassol. Great location very close to the Beach at a…
$468,213
3 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Floor 3/3
In Ayios Athanasios Hill in Limassol, developer are creating a new residential project. The …
$488,474
3 bedroom apartment in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Introducing an exquisite luxury residential project in Agios Tychonas, Limassol, featuring 1…
$1,07M
3 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
A contemporary residential project is conveniently located in Linopetra tourist area in Lima…
$1,63M
3 bedroom house in Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
We are delighted to be offering you this beautiful bungalow located in picturesque Souni.  …
$423,443
2 bedroom apartment in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Fully designer renovated spacious two-bedroom apartment with a sea view opposite Four Season…
$443,270
5 bedroom house in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 330 m²
Luxurious 5-bedroom villa currently under construction in the prestigious area of Agios Tych…
$5,21M
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 3/3
Project in Germasogeia area (Limassol). The building is located close to the main road conne…
$493,853
2 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Floor 4/5
Centrally located between two international airports and a stunning seafront promenade, Lima…
$570,527
1 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 3/4
A contemporary residential project in the heart of city centre in Katholiki Area in Limassol…
$411,636
3 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
A new project located in the prestigious residential area in Agios Athanasios, Limassol. Loc…
$647,433
4 bedroom house in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 287 m²
An exclusive project situated in the prestigious Sfalaggiotissa Area in Agios Athanasios mun…
$868,600
2 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Floor 2
A modern 3 storeys building with luxury 6 apartments of 2 bedrooms. Modern open plan layouts…
$450,360
3 bedroom house in Limassol District, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Limassol District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 149 m²
Explore this magnificent villa nestled in Kalogiroi area of Limassol, offering tranquility a…
$1,58M
1 bedroom apartment in Limassol District, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Limassol District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Part of a successful series of urban apartments a stone’s throw away from Limassol’s coastli…
$462,487
3 bedroom house in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 144 m²
For sale a villa with a swimming pool and a roof garden, which is part of a gated residentia…
$713,502
2 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
Premium residential development located in Agios Spyridonas area, Limassol. The project cons…
$398,013
2 bedroom apartment in Limassol District, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Floor 2/3
Apartment for sale in a new complex, which will be located in one of the best places in Lima…
$494,297
2 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 2
House is located in Ayios Athanasios, Limassol and it is a full apartment community. This pr…
$531,153
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Floor 1/3
This is a premium class apartment complex in the prestigious tourist area of ​​Limassol, Ger…
$603,732
1 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
A gated residential development in Katholiki area in Limassol. Located in the center of all …
$476,520
Property types in Limassol District

apartments
houses

Properties features in Limassol District, Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
