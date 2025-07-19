Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Kyperounta, Cyprus

4 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Kyperounta, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Kyperounta, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
1-Bedroom Apartment This cozy and light-filled apartment is perfect for singles, couples, or…
$175,406
1 bedroom apartment in Kyperounta, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Kyperounta, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
1-Bedroom Apartment This cozy and light-filled apartment is perfect for singles, couples, or…
$169,559
2 bedroom apartment in Kyperounta, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Kyperounta, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
2-Bedroom Apartment Designed with comfort and space in mind, this two-bedroom home is ideal …
$228,027
1 bedroom apartment in Kyperounta, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Kyperounta, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
1-Bedroom Apartment This cozy and light-filled apartment is perfect for singles, couples, or…
$187,099
