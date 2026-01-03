Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Vasa Koilaniou, Cyprus

8 properties total found
Apartment in Vassa, Cyprus
Apartment
Vassa, Cyprus
LAND of 10034m2 IN VASA KOILANIOUAgricultural land of 10034m2, in Vasa Koilaniou. The land h…
$40,331
Apartment in Vassa, Cyprus
Apartment
Vassa, Cyprus
Residential land  in Vasa Koilaniou village in Limassol.  It has an irregular shape; an unev…
$132,517
4 bedroom apartment in Vassa, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Vassa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Cozy, traditional village house now on the market. The house consists of four bedrooms,  two…
$345,697
Sky ApartmentsSky Apartments
3 bedroom apartment in Vassa, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Vassa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 242 m²
Discover this detached house for sale in the serene area of Vasa Koilaniou. With a generous …
$194,742
3 bedroom apartment in Vassa, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Vassa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
For sale is a charming detached house located in the beautiful village of Vasa Koilaniou. Bu…
$172,848
Apartment in Vassa, Cyprus
Apartment
Vassa, Cyprus
An agricultural land of 7024 sqm located in Vasa Koilaniou village is available now. The l…
$86,424
International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
Apartment in Vassa, Cyprus
Apartment
Vassa, Cyprus
The land has a registered road touching it and there is water and electricity in the area.Id…
$57,616
4 bedroom apartment in Vassa, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Vassa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
Prestigious restored stone-built listed building in the heart of Vasa Koilaniou village, com…
$368,743
Properties features in Vasa Koilaniou, Cyprus

with Garden
with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
