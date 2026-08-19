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Apartments for sale in Fasoula Lemesou, Cyprus

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7 properties total found
Apartment in Fassoula, Cyprus
Apartment
Fassoula, Cyprus
Land for sale in the lovely village of Fasoulla.  This prime location overlooks the village …
$1,00M
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3 room apartment in Limassol District, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol District, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 195 m²
$1,07M
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3 room apartment in Limassol District, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol District, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 204 m²
Three bedroom penthouse apartment with roof garden under construction for sale in Panthea - …
$1,10M
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It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
3 bedroom apartment in Fassoula, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Fassoula, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 137 m²
Number of floors 1
New complex of villas close to a highway, Fasoula, Cyprus We offer high-quality villas with…
$782,490
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2 room apartment in Limassol District, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Limassol District, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 159 m²
$1,12M
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3 room apartment in Limassol District, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol District, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 145 m²
For sale new three bedroom penthouse apartment with roof garden in Tourist area - Limassol p…
$1,10M
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
3 room apartment in Limassol District, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol District, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 145 m²
For sale new three bedroom penthouse apartment with roof garden in Tourist area - Limassol p…
$1,10M
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