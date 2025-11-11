Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Anogyra
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Anogyra, Cyprus

Apartment Delete
Clear all
9 properties total found
Apartment in Anogyra, Cyprus
Apartment
Anogyra, Cyprus
Residential land in Anogira village of Limassol district. It has an irregular shape with a…
$198,567
Leave a request
Apartment in Anogyra, Cyprus
Apartment
Anogyra, Cyprus
Residential land located in Anogyra village of Limassol District. The property has a reg…
$110,315
Leave a request
Apartment in Anogyra, Cyprus
Apartment
Anogyra, Cyprus
Residential land in Anogira village of Limassol district.  It has a regular shape with an ev…
$82,446
Leave a request
Ness Wii MarketNess Wii Market
Apartment in Anogyra, Cyprus
Apartment
Anogyra, Cyprus
The immediate surrounding area of the property mainly consists of vacant residential parcels…
$204,373
Leave a request
Apartment in Anogyra, Cyprus
Apartment
Anogyra, Cyprus
Available residential land in Anogyra village in Limassol.The land size is 4014sqm, has 40% …
$87,091
Leave a request
Apartment in Anogyra, Cyprus
Apartment
Anogyra, Cyprus
Residential land in Anogira village of Limassol district.  It has a regular shape and an inc…
$145,151
Leave a request
Century 21Century 21
Apartment in Anogyra, Cyprus
Apartment
Anogyra, Cyprus
The immediate surrounding area of the property consists of parcels with similar planning fe…
$17,418
Leave a request
Apartment in Anogyra, Cyprus
Apartment
Anogyra, Cyprus
Residential land, in Anogira village, in Limassol District. The property has a triangular …
$58,060
Leave a request
Apartment in Anogyra, Cyprus
Apartment
Anogyra, Cyprus
A Forest land  in Anogira village in Limassol in Z1 zone, 6% cover ratio, building density 6…
$29,030
Leave a request
Property InvestProperty Invest

Properties features in Anogyra, Cyprus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go