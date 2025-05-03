Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Lahojsk, Belarus

apartments
7
houses
11
18 properties total found
Cottage in Lahojsk, Belarus
Cottage
Lahojsk, Belarus
Area 258 m²
Spacious home for life, business and leisure ❤️Big house by the lake: for a large family, re…
$194,900
House in Lahojsk, Belarus
House
Lahojsk, Belarus
Area 63 m²
City center, near the lake. The house is ready to live or to the cottage, it is also perfect…
$43,999
3 room apartment in Lahojsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Lahojsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 4/58
Three-bedroom apartment on the street Krinich house 4. Light and cozy. A quiet area with a g…
$58,500
3 room apartment in Lahojsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Lahojsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 53 m²
Floor 2/2
You just have to see it and you will fall in love with this apartment.A unique option in the…
$51,000
1 room apartment in Lahojsk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Lahojsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 4/5
For sale in Logoysk, on Minsky street 17A, 32 km from Moscow, a cozy one-room apartment with…
$44,900
House in Lahojsk, Belarus
House
Lahojsk, Belarus
Area 71 m²
We present to your attention a four-room house in the very center of Logoysk, just 30 km fro…
$56,500
House in Lahojsk, Belarus
House
Lahojsk, Belarus
Area 163 m²
For sale a beautiful cottage in the city of Logoysk, 31 km from the Moscow Ring Road in the …
$199,000
2 room apartment in Lahojsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Lahojsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 71 m²
Floor 3/5
Spacious apartment with a good layout ❤️Bright and cozy apartment with a convenient layout i…
$76,900
Cottage in Lahojsk, Belarus
Cottage
Lahojsk, Belarus
Area 180 m²
Cottage on the street Lugovaya 2 in Logoysk The house is located right in the center of Logo…
$69,999
House in Lahojsk, Belarus
House
Lahojsk, Belarus
Area 73 m²
In the very center of Logoisk.The house is partially made of wood, partially brick. The roof…
$31,000
House in Lahojsk, Belarus
House
Lahojsk, Belarus
Area 63 m²
Technical characteristics of the house:- Total area of the house 63 sq.m., living area 46.1 …
$52,500
House in Lahojsk, Belarus
House
Lahojsk, Belarus
Area 270 m²
For sale cottage with an original layout, a unique landscape solution and its own pond! The …
$174,000
House in Lahojsk, Belarus
House
Lahojsk, Belarus
Area 127 m²
Imagine: your own island of comfort right in the heart of the city, where life is boiling, b…
$65,000
2 room apartment in Lahojsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Lahojsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 2/6
For sale 2-room apartment in LogoyskLiving area 52.4 m2, SNB 55.6 m2, kitchen 8.0 m2, rooms …
$54,500
3 room apartment in Lahojsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Lahojsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 84 m²
Floor 1/5
For sale a large (84.2 sq m) apartment in a brick house with an improved layout. Living area…
$69,500
3 room apartment in Lahojsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Lahojsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 76 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale a large, three-room apartment with a convenient layout .Rooms on two sides, a beaut…
$66,500
House in Lahojsk, Belarus
House
Lahojsk, Belarus
Area 92 m²
House on the river bank in Logoysk with an area of 15 acres is for sale. The plot is located…
$62,900
Cottage in Lahojsk, Belarus
Cottage
Lahojsk, Belarus
Area 306 m²
For sale is a four-level brick cottage with a total area of 306 square meters, located in a …
$155,000
