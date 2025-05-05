Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Gajnenski selski Savet, Belarus

houses
14
14 properties total found
House in Gajnenski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Gajnenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 131 m²
For sale one-storey, modern house in the style of "Gotham" in Medukhovo, 32 km. from Moscow,…
Price on request
Leave a request
House in Gajnenski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Gajnenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 24 m²
In the suburbs of Minsk in the village of Medukhovo, Logoi district, which is rightfully con…
$70,000
Leave a request
House in Gajnenski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Gajnenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 103 m²
For sale plots with a house in Silichy, ST Viola! 27 km from Minsk, one of the most popular …
$87,000
Leave a request
House in Hajna, Belarus
House
Hajna, Belarus
Area 86 m²
Good afternoon! Everyone who saw this announcement is given a unique opportunity to purchase…
$59,900
Leave a request
House in Gajnenski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Gajnenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 22 m²
For sale cottage (garden house) in the village "Mikhalkovichi", Logoi district. The land is …
$7,200
Leave a request
House in Gajnenski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Gajnenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 145 m²
A land plot of 10.5 acres with a brick building of a store of 145 m2 is sold with the possib…
$15,000
Leave a request
House in Gajnenski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Gajnenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 168 m²
Unique country house ❤️ Welcome to a cozy and atmospheric country house with a bath and a we…
$147,500
Leave a request
House in Gajnenski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Gajnenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 122 m²
For sale garden fully finished house for living and recreation in ST "Electron-89" (27 km fr…
$14,000
Leave a request
House in Gajnenski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Gajnenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 58 m²
For sale a house with a large bath in the village of Terehi, Logoi district.The road will ta…
$53,900
Leave a request
House in Hajna, Belarus
House
Hajna, Belarus
Area 54 m²
A large plot of flat shape is sold. Minsk region, Logoi district, Gaina, Victory street. O…
$15,000
Leave a request
House in Korań, Belarus
House
Korań, Belarus
Area 62 m²
I will sell a house in the village of Koren, founded in the 14th century in the upper reache…
$14,500
Leave a request
House in Gajnenski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Gajnenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 54 m²
A house with a plot of 15 acres in the village of Terehi is for sale. Minsk region, Logoi di…
$8,000
Leave a request
House in Gajnenski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Gajnenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 37 m²
A house with a private property is for sale. Minsk region, Logoi district, Gromnitsa. On t…
$10,000
Leave a request
House in Gajnenski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Gajnenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 64 m²
House for sale in a picturesque place in the village of Syroevshchyna. The house is perfect …
$32,000
Leave a request

