Makroinzhiniring

Belarus, Одоевского 129
Makroinzhiniring
Developer
2007
Languages
English, Русский
Website
makroinginiring.by
About the developer

The idea of creating and developing a business for managing residential and commercial real estate, combined with creative potential, originated among future founders of the ODO « MacroEngineering » in the late 90s of the twentieth century. With appropriate higher professional training, in the next ten years they implemented engineering projects of various difficulty levels, gradually moving towards the embodiment of their ideas.

The start was taken when the car holding « Atlant-M » in 2000 created its engineering unit – IP « Atlant-M Stroy », specializing in the complex of services for the design and construction of car centers, service stations, car wash and gas station. In this unit, the future founders of the ODO « MacroEngineering » took a leading position, moving from the manufacturers of works to top managers.

Today ODO « MacroEngineering » is a company aimed at meeting the needs of its Clients in acquiring high-quality and reliable real estate at optimal prices, open to offers of cooperation and investment, with an existing flexible system of discounts and installments. We are unencumbered by outstanding receivables and payables, unfulfilled tax or other obligations to the budget, as well as illiquid assets.

New buildings
Жилой дом по переулку Горный, 8
Жилой дом по переулку Горный, 8
Minsk, Belarus
Completion date: 2019
< p > The system is located in the central part of. Minsk in the Sovetsky per. Berg district, 8 and borders on the west side of the trans. Mountain; from the north -, south - and east side – with existing residential buildings. The relief of the site with a pronounced slope in the south - west, south - eastward direction. There is a two-story parking lot in the house on the lower levels. The house was put into operation in 2019, is currently being actively populated and a partnership between owners is being created. Apartments are for sale with a high quality black finish. Apartments are freely planned and can easily make changes. We offer individual rates. It is also possible to design projects by Italian masters with turnkey repairs using materials, plumbing, machinery and furniture that are delivered directly from Italian factories. You will take care of our resolutions!< p >
